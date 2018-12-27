Leisa Hart Launches Hormone Therapy Journey with BodyLogicMD

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 27, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — BodyLogicMD, the most highly trained network of practitioners specializing in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy and integrative medicine, has received endorsement from Leisa Hart, well-known host of the workout series “Buns, Abs and Arms of Steel.”



With age, the human body often develops hormonal imbalances, leading to everything from grogginess to weight gain. It was these such symptoms, along with pain from rheumatoid arthritis, that prompted Leisa Hart to consider bioidentical hormone replacement therapy. Well-known for her work as the instructor in the “Buns, Abs and Arms of Steel” workout series, Leisa noted considerable weight gain over a short time, mental fog, and general exhaustion as she grew older, leading her to consult with Jennifer Landa, MD, a BodyLogicMD-affiliated practitioner.

“My energy levels have been inconsistent, which in the past wasn’t the case,” said Hart. “I know that the hormones play a huge role in our health, and I’d love to learn more about how managing them can help.”

Unlike their traditional counterparts, the bioidentical hormones prescribed by BodyLogicMD’s highly-trained affiliate practitioners are designed to be structurally identical to the body’s naturally produced hormones, thus possibly reducing the side effects and risks associated with non-bioidentical hormone replacements.

Bioidentical hormones provided through the BodyLogicMD Network are produced to the unique specifications of each practitioner and integrated into overall nutrition and fitness plans to help those suffering from hormonal imbalances.

“I see so many women each day who complain of hot flashes, trouble sleeping, poor energy, irritable moods and low sex drive – those symptoms are all really common and the good news is we can help by balancing your hormones,” said Dr. Landa.

Those with hormone loss or imbalance no longer need to suffer as the conditions are easily treatable. BodyLogicMD’s state-of-the-art approach reveals existing hormone levels and helps physicians determine unique bioidentical hormone needs.

Editorial note: This press release was created in partnership with BodyLogicMD. However, all thoughts and opinions are Leisa Hart’s and Jennifer Landa’s.

