LendingQB Makes FormFree’s Award-Winning AccountChek Asset Verification Part of Its ‘Lean Lending’ Loan Origination Software

ATHENS, Ga., Feb. 20, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree® today announced the availability of its AccountChek® automated asset verification service within LendingQB’s web-based loan origination software (LOS). The integration enables lenders to order AccountChek Asset Reports directly from LendingQB’s verifications dashboard.



FormFree’s flagship AccountChek service lets borrowers demonstrate their ability to repay mortgage loans without tracking down bank statements or other asset documents. The secure process results in a smoother borrower experience that greatly reduces loan processing and underwriting time and reduces the total time required to close a loan.

FormFree was the first asset verification provider approved to participate in Fannie Mae’s Day 1 Certainty initiative. Since the introduction of Day 1 Certainty in 2016, more than 1,000 lenders have placed over 1.25 million orders for AccountChek, which automates asset analysis and provides standardized delivery of asset verification to lenders and their investors using a secure ReIssueKey .

“AccountChek provides an ultra-secure and convenient way for borrowers to submit asset and deposit data using any smart device — and now, through our integration with LendingQB, the experience is just as secure and convenient for the loan officer or processor initating the AccountChek process,” said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler.

LendingQB is an award-winning LOS that received top industry marks for end-user experience in STRATMOR Group’s December 2017 LOS Technology Insights report.

“LendingQB’s verifications dashboard gives lenders efficient access to the Day 1 Certainty services they know and trust, like AccountChek by FormFree,” said LendingQB President Tim Nguyen. “By reducing the time and effort required to enable, order and track these services, we are further enhancing the value they already bring to our customers.”

About FormFree®:

FormFree is a fintech company whose market-leading AccountChek® reports are used by hundreds of lenders nationwide to verify borrower assets, employment and income in minutes. With FormFree, lenders can delight customers with a paperless experience and reduce origination timelines by up to 20 days. FormFree offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and their investors using a secure ReIssueKey . To date, AccountChek has securely placed more than one million asset reports for over 1,000 U.S. lenders. A HousingWire TECH100 company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

About LendingQB:

LendingQB is a provider of Lean Lending solutions for residential mortgage banking organizations. The Lean Lending solution consists of a 100 percent web browser-based, end-to-end loan origination system, best of breed integrations with key industry partners and ‘adoptimization’ services that result in faster cycle times and lower costs per loan. For more information, please call (888) 285-3912 or visit https://lendingqb.com.

