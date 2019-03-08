Leslie Kavanaugh Lists Best Home in Malibu’s Desirable Point Dume Neighborhood

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 8, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Luxury Estate Realtor, Leslie Kavanaugh, has announced an exceptional property located in Malibu’s most coveted neighborhood offered for $8,888,888. This exquisite property and estate offer an unparalleled combination of superior finishes, high tech services, and gorgeous coastlines views.



More information can be found at: http://lesliekavanaugh.com/homes-for-sale-details/6950+DUME+Drive+%26%2335%3B++Malibu+CA+90265/18388060/306/

Located just steps from Malibu’s most pristine beaches, 6950 Dume Drive sits on over one acre of flat, lush, meticulously maintained grounds with priceless ocean views. This incredible home was carefully designed and crafted by the talented and renowned architect Douglas Burdge. The 6-bedroom, 7-bath estate is artfully crafted using the finest of finishes to detail all aspects of this ‘Nantucket’ style masterpiece. This is a home for those who appreciate a harmonious blend of chic indoor elegance and casual outdoor seaside living seamlessly integrated to create a fluent space unlike no other.

Live year-round in desirable climate bliss soaking in the sun from the many outdoor living spaces to enjoy. From the unique master bedroom patio to the gorgeous covered outdoor lounge to sitting poolside, the spaces to appreciate this picturesque setting leave nothing to desire. Cool off in the large sparkling pool and enjoy the quintessential Malibu posh lifestyle. Glorious Santa Monica views from the home’s multiple porches and terraces will certainly delight lovers of majestic ocean beauty. This home is an entertainer’s dream as each space was designed to flow seamlessly into the next embodying its true connection to the ocean with its form and flow.

Utilizing Smart Home technology, 6950 Dume Drive is ideally equipped with state-of-the-art full camera security throughout. The new owner will relish in experiencing a perfect work/play balance of business, entertainment, exercise and relaxation without ever having to leave home. From the paned windows with detailed woodwork office, private gym, swimming pool, and impressive 10-seat theater this estate has it all. Guests can partake in all this exceptional home has to offer before retreating to their own private quarters on property.

Interested parties can find additional details on this listing by clicking the URL above. It includes full information on all of the amenities and distinctive features both inside and outside the home.

Ideally situated in the prestigious Point Dume neighborhood brings you the nearby convenience of the best Malibu offers from the notorious high-end shopping, acclaimed restaurants, and some of the nation’s top ranked schools.

About Leslie Kavanaugh:

Native Californian, Leslie Kavanaugh has been recognized through her multi-decade real estate career as the top producing agent of California’s Westside community consisting of Bel Air, Hollywood, Santa Monica, Brentwood, Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Beverly Hills. Recipient of California 100 & the Circle of Distinction awards, President’s Elite Circle, and Nation President’s Circle, Leslie’s expertise and outstanding sales record has been recognized countless times. Not only an exceptional leader in the real estate field, but also considered a ‘connector’ who uses her extensive clientele network to bring maximum exposure to her listings. Leslie is known for her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate and for her excellent professionalism providing top customer service. Her passion is evident in everything she does from showing her homes to her ongoing participation in community and charitable organizations.

To keep current with Leslie’s endeavors please follow her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/leslie.kavanaugh.90

To find out more about the opportunity to own California’s Westside finest homes, please view Leslie Kavanaugh of Rodeo Realty’s site: http://lesliekavanaugh.com

