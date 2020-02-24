Some life events can come out of nowhere, and others people can see coming for some time. For many Ohio residents, coming to the decision to divorce can happen either way. Some people may feel like a spouse sprang the news unexpectedly, and others may have known for a long time that their marital issues were not improving. Still, even when expected, ending a marriage can be difficult.

These days, self-care has become a highly suggested solution for dealing with stress. Unfortunately, divorce can become immensely stressful, so considering different ways to take care of oneself and potentially lessen stress may be worthwhile. One place to start is to write down the desired outcomes of the case. Some people may have specific assets they want to keep during property division, certain amounts of spousal support or custody terms they hope to achieve. By having these goals, individuals may be better able to set themselves on the right track.

Organization can also prove immensely helpful during this time. Ending a marriage means a lot of paperwork, and most people will need to provide various documents throughout their cases. As a result, it makes sense to organize financial documents, ownership papers and other important records.

It also pays to have the right support during this time. While having emotional support from friends, family or even a therapist can prove invaluable, it is also vital to have the right legal support. Ohio residents preparing for their divorcecases may want to consider enlisting the help of experienced attorneys to guide them through their cases.