Discover the Great Falls here in Miami County! Whether it’s a reward at the end of a challenging hike or a leisurely stroll to a hidden beauty, the Falls of Miami County are a beautiful sight to behold.

One of the most treasured and preserved activities we celebrate is exploring the beauty of nature. In Miami County, we have so many opportunities to appreciate the beauty of our area.

Whether you are on the hiking trail, taking an easy stroll, or on an adventure to check waterfalls off your list, you can find it in Miami County.

Lace-up your hiking boots, grab your rain gear and check out these local waterfalls.



Ludlow Falls

Height: 15 feet

Crest: 55 feet

Difficulty to reach: Easy

Ludlow Falls is considered one of the best-kept secrets of Miami County. Located in the village of Ludlow Falls, Ohio, this impressive waterfall is tucked underneath a bridge heading into town.

Springtime is considered the best time to visit the falls when the cascades are the most powerful and beautiful. Fall is also a beautiful time in Ohio as the leaves begin to change.

This impressive waterfall has a 15-foot drop and is about 50-60 feet deep. While it may be tempting to jump in to cool off on a hot summer’s day, swimming is strictly prohibited. These beautiful falls are made for viewing only.

Accessing the Falls is as easy to reach as it is to miss. Ludlow Falls is located off state route 48, between Covington and West Milton. To reach the Falls, you must take a short trail starting at the park entrance on Covington Avenue, across the street from the post office. A short path will lead you from the lot to the falls.



Greenville Falls

Height: 20 feet

Crest: 80 feet

Difficulty to reach: Easy

Located within the Greenville Falls State Scenic River Area, Greenville Falls is a beautiful cascading waterfall surrounded by hiking trails, a natural arch, and plenty of history.

This is a beautiful site to visit year-round. Visitors can watch the cascades slide about 20 feet over natural rock formations into Greenville Creek and through a natural limestone arch formed by the flowing waters.

The 92-acre park also includes a system of trails that allow visitors to stroll along the river and admire the natural beauty.

Additionally, history buffs may find the remnants of an old electric mill interesting. Along the trails, read the signs that tell the rich history of the Falls and how it was transformed from one of the first electrical companies in the area to a beautiful nature retreat for visitors.

Within Greenville Falls State Scenic River Area, you can also fish, picnic, and view wildlife while on your adventure.



Charleston Falls

Height: 37 feet

Crest: Varies

Difficulty to reach: Easy

Charleston Falls Preserve is one of the most visited nature parks in Miami County. Home to more than 216 acres of forests and prairie lands with four miles of trails, the crown jewel of this preserve is the waterfall.

Sharing the same rock strata as its namesake, Niagara Falls, the “Miniature Niagara” scales about 37 feet tall and continues into the Great Miami River.

The approximate four miles of trails meander through a variety of natural habitats to explore, perfect for all skill levels. Other areas to explore include the Thorny Badlands and Redbud Valley filled with beautiful colors and views of nature.

If you enjoy the outdoors and exploring beautiful natural creations, you’ll appreciate the opportunities that these waterfalls in Miami County provide.

After your adventures, rest your feet and reflect on your experience at a local brewery or restaurant! Contact the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau for more information about our area.

The post Let’s Go Waterfalling in Miami County! appeared first on Home Grown Great.