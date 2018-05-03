Lexus of Englewood Launches New LS 500

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., May 3, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The latest Lexus LS was unveiled at Lexus of Englewood Thursday, April 19 in a spectacular Launch Event attended by hundreds of the dealership’s customers and employees.



The LS 500, LS 500 F-Sport and Hybrid versions were center stage in the Bergen County, New Jersey showroom surrounded by music, spotlights and incredible food catered by the famous River Palm Terrace.

Carmine DeMaio, Dealer Principal, said that designing a brand-new automobile demands a new way of thinking.

“It takes time, too,” said DeMaio. “This is the fifth generation LS, a car that was at the heart of the successful Lexus introduction to America nearly 30 years ago. Through the decades the market for luxury cars has evolved. Now, there are the technical and emotional factors to consider. This new LS 500 is truly an emotionally appealing vehicle and has breakthrough safety features. It’s as close to driving an auto show concept car as you can get!”

During the formal presentation a wealth of new aesthetic enhancements were demonstrated. The unique design elements such as the special Kiriko cut glass inlays and the origami inspired door panels speak boldly of the fact that the LS is a luxury car with a deep Japanese culture.

Spokesmodel Risa Benson said: “Affluent consumers are attracted to peak experiences and sensory stimulation. They are inspired by creativity and design and have high expectation of their relationship with brands. The new Lexus LS is the total package!”

Mark DeMaio, President of Lexus of Englewood said: “It’s the driving dynamic that I like most about the new Lexus.” Suggesting that he’s as happy being the driver behind the new LS 500’s twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V-6 wheel as enjoying the right rear reclining seat with the Ottoman feature.

All four LS seats offer an array of pneumatic bladders that inflate and deflate to replicate Japanese shiatsu massage techniques.

Chris Vassallo, General Sales Manager for Lexus of Englewood said that the new LS shows how Lexus is focused on the engagement with our customers. “Lexus has redefined our flagship sedan. It is totally set apart from the competition. It features imaginative design and levels of craftsmanship that make the impossible, a reality. And that story begins at the front, with the completely reimagined spindle grille.”

Carmine DeMaio closed the evening by recognizing his entire team: “At Lexus of Englewood, our goal is to continually find innovative ways to ensure that each of our customers is treated like family and receives the ultimate level of personalized service. We are fortunate to have the expertise and talent of our dedicated associates who make Lexus of Englewood the premier Lexus dealership by the outstanding jobs they do each day.”

Lexus of Englewood, repeat winner of the coveted Elite of Lexus Award, is located at 53 Engle Street in Englewood, New Jersey. The dealership is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Service Center, at 136 Engle Street Monday through Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and offers Sunday service.

For more information about Lexus of Englewood call (201) 568-3900 or visit their website at https://www.lexusofenglewood.com/.

*PHOTO LINK for Media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0503s2p-englewood-ls500-300dpi.jpg

*CAPTION FOR PHOTO: Risa Benson, model and spokesperson pointing to the new, spindle grill of the exciting new 2018 Lexus LS 500 at the Lexus of Englewood Launch Party for the brand’s redesigned flagship sedan.

Lexus of Englewood, 53 Engle Street, Englewood, NJ 07631.

News Source: Lexus of Englewood

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/lexus-of-englewood-launches-new-ls-500/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.