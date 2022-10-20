From unique attractions, historic downtowns, events, outdoor adventure, and more, Miami County has something for everyone. Explore our array of standout beverage and food options sure to satisfy.

Home to the oldest working copper pots in the country, Indian Creek Distillery is the place to be for whiskey and history lovers alike. Owned and operated by the family’s sixth generation, Indian Creek is keeping the traditional ways of Ohio whiskey both in their recipes and distilling techniques. Another classic option is Hayner Distilling Co., a staple in Miami County since the late 1800’s. Today they are back and better than ever, providing Troy and the surrounding area with new whiskey and bourbon paying homage to the original.

Looking for a cold beer and great meal? Check out Moeller Brew Barn. A welcome addition to downtown Troy, Moeller offers a variety of craft beers and food options. Housed in an old refinished church, Moeller provides a unique atmosphere and experience customers won’t soon forget. Another beer option coming soon to downtown Piqua is Crooked Handle Brewing Co.This location will be the brewery’s second location and serve as their primary spot for much of their brewing. Walk right outside to Piqua’s Lock 9 Park and the beautiful Great Miami River.

Not a beer or whiskey person? Check out Old Mason Winery, a family-owned winery and vineyard in West Milton Ohio. Enjoy an award-winning glass of wine in the tasting room or on the back porch looking over the vineyard. Searching for a different kind of winery experience? Look no further than Twenty One Barrels in Bradford. Along with their variety of wines, Twenty One Barrels has become known for unique cider flavors made in-house. Or grab a bottle of wine from Bodega Wine and Specialty Foods Market in Tipp City and choose from their over 250 wine labels to bring home and enjoy.

Miami County has fantastic options for food and beverages at any time of the day. Enjoy the most important meal of the day, at redBERRY in Troy. Enjoy their signature mimosa flight and pancake board, breakfast meat, fruit, egg, and pancake charcuterie board, to start your day on the right foot. Agave & Rye is a regional favorite serving up epic tacos and margaritas. Enjoy an epic meal inside with uniquely designed artwork or on their patio looking over beautiful downtown Troy. For Italian favorites, visit 3 Joe’s Pizzeria & Trattoria. Inspired by the Mediterranean way of cooking, this third-generation family-owned restaurant has been serving Piqua and the surrounding area for over 50 years.

Come visit Miami County and experience for yourself why we are Home. Grown. Great. For more information check out homegrowngreat.com.

