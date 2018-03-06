Lion’s Heart Receives $10,000 from Shulman Hodges & Bastian LLP in Support of Teen Volunteers and Leaders

IRVINE, Calif., March 6, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lion’s Heart is thrilled to announce it has received a $10,000 corporate partner sponsorship from the esteemed Orange County law firm, Shulman Hodges & Bastian LLP. These funds will support the cultivation of age-appropriate service projects for over 10,000 empowered teen Members across the country as well as support general law and business counsel for the organization.



Over the past six years, Lion’s Heart teen Members have served over 850,000 community service hours in nearly thirty states, providing support for a wide variety of local causes–including animal care, children’s health, environmental protection, military support, senior advocacy, and so much more.

“Lion’s Heart helps teens understand the value of giving back while discovering the power they have inside themselves to contribute meaningfully to this world – now and for a lifetime,” says Terry Corwin, Lion’s Heart Founder and Executive Director.

“We are so excited to have the support of Shulman Hodges & Bastian LLP. With their help, thousands of teens will have more opportunities to discover empathy, collaborate with others, and practice leadership. All by experiencing service opportunities in their own neighborhoods.”

Support teens in action by forming a Lion’s Heart chapter in your neighborhood, becoming a Member, or requesting Lion’s Heart teen volunteers to support your cause. For more information, visit https://lionsheartservice.org/ today!

About Lion’s Heart

We are Lion’s Heart: teens dedicated to positive social impact. We are a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides 5th-12th grade students with local service opportunities that help them build a strong community service portfolio. Teens can track hours, earn leadership awards, and export their service portfolio to use on scholarship, college, and career applications. We are over 10,000 Members strong with new chapters forming every day across the United States! To form a chapter in your neighborhood, become a Member, request volunteers for your cause, or become a corporate partner, visit https://lionsheartservice.org.

Twitter: @LionsHeartOrg @SHBLLPLawyers #teenvolunteers #communityservice

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/L5tl-BNGK18

News Source: Lion's Heart

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/lions-heart-receives-10000-from-shulman-hodges-bastian-llp-in-support-of-teen-volunteers-and-leaders/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.