Lisa Birmingham of LBA Ware Wins 2018 HousingWire Insiders Award

MACON, Ga., Sept. 5, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of automated compensation software and systems integration solutions for mortgage lenders, announced that DevOps Manager Lisa Birmingham has been named a 2018 Insiders Award™ recipient by HousingWire (HW) magazine.



Birmingham was recognized for leveraging her considerable talents to help LBA Ware increase product enhancements and system adoption over the course of her two-year tenure at the company. Her deep background in mortgage fintech and laser-like focus on stellar system performance and client satisfaction has played a critical role in LBA Ware’s success, enabling the firm to increase subscriptions to its system integration platform by nearly 250%.

In addition to her development contributions, Birmingham is heavily involved in LBA Ware’s internal operations, serving as a member of the SOC and Vendor Management committees and the Disaster Recovery Team. She also serves as the company-wide resource on loan origination system (LOS) functionality and provides training to all LBA Ware staff members on the various LOS’ that integrate with LBA Ware’s platforms.

“Lisa was a key hire for us in 2016 and has never failed to impress us with her dedication, ideas and overall exemplary performance,” said Lori Brewer, Founder and CEO of LBA Ware. “Clients rave about Lisa, her attention to detail, her quick response rate and her ceaseless caring about their well-being and overall happiness with LBA Ware’s quality of work. I am grateful for her hard work and contributions.”

“I take pride in my ability to identify opportunities for process optimization and bring increases in efficiency and production to the projects I work on,” said Birmingham. “It is a high compliment to be nominated by my colleagues for the Insiders Award.”

Now in its third year, HousingWire’s Insiders Award program recognizes “operational all-stars” who “serve their companies in outstanding ways — through operations, product development, hiring, marketing campaigns, or making things more efficient.”

“This year’s group of Insiders exemplify what it means to get the job done and done right,” said HW Online Editor Caroline Basile. “Each of the mortgage and housing professionals we honored made incredible contributions to their companies’ successes and we’re excited to recognize their achievements.”

Winners are profiled in the September issue of HousingWire magazine. To view the complete listing of award honorees, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/46713-hw-insiders-2018.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.HousingWire.com or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

About LBA Ware:

Founded in 2008, LBA Ware’s mission is to inspire opportunity by delivering solutions that are essential to the way mortgage companies operate. We are a trusted partner and play a key role in our clients’ success by enabling them to motivate, incentivize and better leverage the human potential within their organization. Our applications automate traditionally manual business processes for which an existing software solution does not exist, empowering lenders to create an integrated software environment that maximizes their productivity and operational efficiency. For more information about LBA Ware and our software solutions, visit https://lbaware.com.

News Source: LBA Ware

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/lisa-birmingham-of-lba-ware-wins-2018-housingwire-insiders-award/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.