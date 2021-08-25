Hobart Arena has been rocking Troy Ohio since the early 1950’s. That legacy continues to this day!

George Thorogood and The Destroyers

with Special Guest Rusted Reserve

September 12, 2021 – 8pm



Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

with Special Guest Kasey Tindall

September 30, 2021 – 8pm



Dwight Yoakam

Presented by Dusty Guitars

October 7, 2021 – 8pm



TESLA

with Special Guests Bad Marriage and Signal 13

October 15, 2021 – 8pm



Travis Tritt

with Special Guest Tyler Reese Tritt

October 21, 2021 – 7:30pm



Zach Williams

I Don’t Want Christmas to End Tour

with Special Guest Anne Wilson

December 2, 2021 – 7pm





