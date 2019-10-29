NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Flemington, NJ Land Use Board has approved a Gateway Monument with a living wall to be constructed at the Flemington Circle on Route 202. This decision was rendered at the Board’s bi-monthly meeting on October 22. The Monument will be constructed in a public private partnership with Catalyst Experiential.



The Flemington Living Landmark will include colorful landscaping, a living wall, a sign welcoming drivers to “The Historic Borough of Flemington,” and an array of “solar trees” to provide renewable energy. The project will integrate a communications platform consisting of three digital displays that the municipality can use to broadcast emergency information and to help promote local activities and events.

“When I look at the rendering, I picture it coming alive — and have an image of how beautiful this will be,” said Tim Bebout, owner and chef at the Main Street Manor B&B in Flemington. “It’s going to be lovely to have drivers pass trees and landscaping and to know that just down the street is one of the most beautiful towns in New Jersey and they should stop.”

Flemington has been focused on the revitalization of underutilized properties in the Borough, and the rehabilitation of its historic Main Street. Like many communities, it seeks to improve life for residents and stand out from the sea of sameness that permeates our suburbs. Drivers often don’t realize they are leaving one municipality and entering the next. Catalyst Experiential will take a derelict auto shop and transform it into a unique meaningful green space with a landmark to welcome visitors to the Borough.

“In the 90s I lived in Hunterdon County and used to pass through Flemington regularly,” commented Eric Ascalon, Vice President of Development, Catalyst Experiential. “I remember the quaint, inviting Main Street—but the 202 commercial corridor bypassing the heart of town was nondescript, and had a dilapidated old service station in its midst. I’m very proud that Catalyst will be transforming this eyesore into an appropriate green gateway to welcome travelers to this wonderful community.”

More on Catalyst Experiential:

Catalyst Experiential is redefining the physical form of communication by integrating visual communication technology with municipal landmarks, public safety facilities, and community gathering places. Imagine dog parks, pedestrian bridges, art centers, or fire stations that serve the public while enabling the local government, schools, charities, and businesses to speak directly to the community they serve.

Catalyst works closely with communities to understand their needs so that they can develop solutions at no cost to taxpayers. The solutions frequently transform the under-utilized property into a community asset that combines art, architecture, and advertising in a unique way.

Visit https://www.catalystex.com/ for more information.

Follow Catalyst Experiential on LinkedIn for updates on the company and exciting new projects.

*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1029s2p-flemington-300dpi.jpg

*Image caption: The Flemington, NJ Land Use Board has approved a Gateway Monument with a living wall to be constructed at the Flemington Circle on Route 202.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Donna Katz

Grimm and Grove Communications

donna@grimmandgrove.com

215-806-4594

News Source: Catalyst Experiential

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/living-landmark-approved-for-route-202-in-flemington-nj/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.