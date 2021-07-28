Tipp City, OHIO – July 27, 2021 – SOCA, the Southern Ohio Chamber Alliance, is pleased to announce Liz Sonnanstine, CCEO-AP has been selected to serve on the board of directors for the organization. Sonnanstine is the Executive Director at the Tipp City Chamber of Commerce and has been leading the chamber for nearly 10 years.

“It is an honor to serve in this capacity for SOCA,” stated Sonnanstine. “The value the organization brings to our chambers along with the businesses in Ohio is significant and I am proud to have a greater impact on their mission.”

The Southern Ohio Chamber Alliance (SOCA) negotiates programs for 129 chambers of commerce across Ohio to add value for employers. Programs are designed to drive down business costs while driving Chamber membership at the same time. The SOCA Benefit Plan, administered by Anthem, provides medical coverage for more than 6,200 Ohio employers and is the largest SOCA program. Visit www.joinsoca.com to learn how SOCA can help your business through your local chamber of commerce.

The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce is recognized as the principal resource for business development in our community by representing over 200 members in the Tipp City area. For additional information on the Tipp City Chamber, contact Liz Sonnanstine, Executive Director, at 937.667.8300 or at liz@tippcitychamber.org.