Lloyd A. Schmidt Elevated to Shareholder at Hoge Fenton

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 2, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Hoge Fenton is pleased to announce that, effective July 1, 2018, attorney Lloyd A. Schmidt was elevated to the status of shareholder.



With more than 30 years of experience counseling clients in corporate and business transactions, Lloyd has extensive knowledge in mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and entity selection, formation and dissolution, in addition to providing general corporate advice and counsel.

He is also well-versed in issues relating to vendors, suppliers, and other service providers, employee relations and agreements, stock plans, and contract negotiation. Lloyd has been an integral member of Hoge Fenton’s Corporate Group since joining the firm in July 2017.

Prior to joining Hoge Fenton, Lloyd was a shareholder at Hopkins & Carley in San Jose, and served as a chair of its Corporate, Tax, and Business Transactions Department.

“I am fortunate to join such an experienced group of shareholders at Hoge Fenton. They show sincere commitment to professionalism and the community, uphold the value of excellence, and are trusted by our clients,” said Lloyd A. Schmidt.

“Lloyd’s longstanding relationships with a number of loyal clients have developed over many years of his providing outstanding legal and business representation,” said Daniel W. Ballesteros, managing shareholder at Hoge Fenton. “Lloyd exemplifies the high standards of client care we expect from our attorneys. Now, Hoge Fenton business clients have the benefit of Lloyd’s excellent advice, counsel, and advocacy. We are honored to call Lloyd a shareholder.”

