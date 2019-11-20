ATLANTA, Ga., Nov. 20, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Béla, the Atlanta-based wellness beverage start-up brand from Althea Brands LLC, announced today that it will be the presenting partner of “Yoga by the Water,” Georgia Aquarium’s monthly yoga event, through 2020. All proceeds from the sponsorship will go towards Georgia Aquarium’s research and conservation efforts.



Yoga by the Water is Atlanta’s biggest monthly recurring Yoga event, attracting Yoga practitioners from around the metro area. Sessions take place in the magnificent Oceans Ballroom, offering incredible views of manta rays and whale sharks. Classes are led by teachers from local Yoga studios, and with a limited capacity of 225 attendees, it gets sold out every month.

“Giving back to our local community is integral to Béla, and I’m really excited that our first-ever sponsorship will support Georgia Aquarium’s research and conservation efforts,” said Atul Agarwal, Béla’s Founder and CEO. “We have been contributing 1% of revenue to support girls’ health and empowerment locally, and I’m grateful to Georgia Aquarium for giving us an opportunity to significantly increase our community support in 2020.”

Béla was born out of Atul’s efforts to find herbal therapies for his wife’s health challenges, which led to a regime of Yoga, exercise and herbal infusions that proved very effective. Inspired by Ayurveda, the ancient sister-science of Yoga, Béla combines ancient ingredients like Turmeric, Tulsi, Ginger and Amla with minerals and vitamins in 0 sugar, 0 calorie blends. Launched in Spring 2018, Béla is now sold in over 50 local Yoga studios, gyms and stores, as well as on Amazon.com, and will be expanding to regional and national retail stores in 2020.



“We’re proud to have Bela as our presenting sponsor for 2020’s Yoga by the Water events,” said Hiroshi Okuda, senior director of strategic marketing and corporate partnerships at Georgia Aquarium. “It’s important for us to not only be one of the U.S.’s most engaging aquariums, but to offer opportunities for guests to visit the Aquarium in new and interesting ways that will inspire them about our ocean, all while doing something they enjoy.”

About Georgia Aquarium

Georgia Aquarium is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Atlanta, Ga. that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Georgia Aquarium is committed to working on behalf of all marine life through education, preservation, exceptional animal care, and research across the globe. Georgia Aquarium continues its mission each day to inspire, educate, and entertain its millions of guests about the aquatic biodiversity throughout the world through its hundreds of exhibits and tens of thousands of animals across its seven major galleries.

For more information, visit https://www.georgiaaquarium.org/.

About Béla – Harmony in Hydration

Béla is a brand owned by Althea Brands, founded and headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. Althea Brands combines traditional medicine and wellness knowledge with contemporary scientific research to develop natural and healthy foods and beverages. The company is a Certified Minority Business, and a portion of every sale goes to support girls’ health & empowerment. The company also offsets 100% of the carbon footprint of shipping finished products to distributors/retailers, and aims to be Carbon Neutral by end-2021.

Learn more about Béla at https://drinkbela.com, and follow on Instagram (@bela_drink) and Facebook (@drinkbela).

