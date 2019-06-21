Local Club to host a family-friendly fundraising event for local drug addiction awareness organization

FREDERICK, Md., June 21, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Free Riders IMC to host the First Annual Fundraiser event benefiting Maryland Heroin Awareness Advocates, both nonprofit organizations. June 22, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. at “The Farm” Amvets Post #2 Event Address: 9602 Baltimore Road, Frederick, MD 21704.



Thank you to our generous sponsors, Emerge Recovery Addiction Treatment Center, Second Street and Hope, and Doug & Sarah Dieringer.

Poker Run: 9:30 a.m. at Dominic’s Bar and Grille. Address: 11791 Fingerboard Road Monrovia, MD 21770. Any vehicle can participate.

Main event: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. at “The Farm” Amvets Post #2 @ 9602 Baltimore Road Frederick, MD 21704.

Buy Tickets Online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/md-heroin-awareness-fundraiser-tickets-59529736043

*All donations support our statewide advocacy partnerships in fighting the heroin/opioid epidemic – 100% of all donations go directly to our communities.

$25 tax-deductible donation includes:

Hot dog and Chips

Poker Run

Event includes:

Local Bands-Poverty Ridge the Band and The Cindy Miller Band

DJ Biker George

Silent Auction

50/50 Raffle

TV Raffle

Pull Tabs

Kids Corner

Horseshoes

Corn Hole

Food and drinks

Vendor tables

Educational and Resource tables

About MD Heroin Awareness Advocates:

We provide education, resources, and services to help those who suffer with substance use disorder. We are an organization, consisting of family members with lived experience who advocate, raise awareness, and support those suffering with substance use disorder. Learn more at: https://mdheroinawareness.org/

Media Contact:

Carin Miller

WeCare@MDHeroinAwareness.org

MD Heroin Awareness Advocates, 6608 Freedom Avenue, Sykesville, Maryland 21784-8035.

Follow on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/awarenessheroin

News Source: Maryland Heroin Awareness Advocates

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/local-club-to-host-a-family-friendly-fundraising-event-for-local-drug-addiction-awareness-organization/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.