Local Commercial Real Estate Broker Says 2018 Was Among the Best Years Ever for Media PA Market

MEDIA, Pa., Dec. 13, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Delaware County commercial real estate broker Jeff Dowd, an (Associate Broker) at Zommick McMahon Commercial Real Estate, Inc. completes dozens of transactions each year, making him one of the top commercial real estate agents in the greater Philadelphia region.



Jeff Dowd is especially active in Media, Pennsylvania. He grew up in this area, and he has been working in commercial real estate for more than 18 years. Jeff has done a total of 112 transactions in Media – and more than 60 of these transactions have been completed in just the past six years.

“Media is on fire right now,” Jeff says. “Commercial properties are selling fast, and I’ve done a whole bunch of leases this year as well.”

Media, Pa. is a borough located about 13 miles west of Philadelphia. It is the county seat of Delaware County, with a population of just over 5,000. The town has numerous bars and restaurants, and there are festivals happening here throughout the year. Media has been dubbed “Everybody’s Hometown”. This small-town vibe combined with the town’s proximity to Philadelphia help make it one of the most attractive places in the area to live and do business.

“Media has so much to offer,” Jeff continues. “It’s a safe and vibrant community that is well-positioned to grow and prosper for the foreseeable future. This is why so many business owners and investors want to be a part of what’s happening here.”

Properties Sold in 2018 in Media, Pa.:

Here are two examples of commercial properties Jeff Dowd recently sold in Media:

14 W. Front Street: 1,800 square-foot office building located in the heart of Media just one block from the Delaware County Courthouse. This building sold just 15 minutes after it was listed!

33 E. State Street: 1,712 square-foot 1-story retail storefront in a high-traffic area just a block away from Trader Joes. This property sold in just two hours!

The commercial properties Jeff Dowd lists are selling very quickly. He currently has four properties under contract in downtown Media that are due to settle within the next couple months. He also has several leases that are set to be finalized soon.

Demand is especially high right now with office and retail space, and it’s definitely a seller’s market for these types of properties. But Jeff has a word of caution for those who may be thinking about listing a commercial property for sale in Media:

“The Media, Pa. commercial market is booming right now, particularly with office and retail. I currently have plenty of buyers, but not enough inventory. So, if you’ve been considering selling, now is a great time to cash in. That said, interest rates are starting to creep up, and they’re expected to go higher in 2019. Right now, interest rates are still good and there is no problem finding buyers. But if they get too high, the market might cool down.”

About Jeff Dowd Commercial Real Estate Agent Media PA:

Jeff Dowd is a Chester and Delaware County commercial real estate associate broker with 18+ years of experience. Jeff currently serves as Associate Broker and most Senior Salesperson for Zommick McMahon Commercial Real Estate. Zommick McMahon is one of the top names in the industry, serving the area since 1949. During Jeff’s career, he has been involved in virtually every aspect of the commercial properties market.

