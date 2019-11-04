PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Rich Berra, co-host of the nationally syndicated Johnjay and Rich Show on iHeart Radio, has released his second holiday children’s book, “Christmas Steve Meets Christmas Carol” (ISBN: 978-0578571904). Berra’s book is the sequel to “The Tale of Christmas Steve,” released in 2017. Proceeds from the sale of each book go to the #LoveUp Foundation (loveupfoundation.org) — a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization co-founded by Berra and his on-air partner, Johnjay Van Es — which helps foster children and families in need.



Following the first whimsical book about a small elf with a big heart, “Christmas Steve Meets Christmas Carol” tells the story of a 6-foot-2 tall elf girl named Carol who, while big on the outside, is scared on the inside to let her talents shine. With a little help from Christmas Steve, Carol learns what happens when you let go of fear and start dreaming out loud. Illustrated by Design Art Studio and published by Branded Pros, the 32-page hardcover book retails for $17.99.

Since 2017, Berra has donated nearly $50,000 in book-generated profits to the #LoveUp Foundation. This year, with the arrival of “Christmas Carol,” the radio host and author is implementing a buy-one, give-one campaign: Every book purchased at christmassteve.org will be matched with a second book donated to a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, a Title 1 school or one of #LoveUp’s affiliated programs.

“This year, we wanted to go beyond the monetary donation and share what’s at the heart of these books — a love of reading — with kids everywhere,” said Berra. “The story, the proceeds and the gift of the book itself to children in need all combine to make the ultimate impact.”

In addition to featuring the two hilarious and heartwarming children’s books, Berra’s Christmas Steve brand has expanded to include fashion t-shirts with funny elf sayings, kids’ and baby clothing, natural wood toys and more elf-themed merchandise.

