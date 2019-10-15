Long Island Entrepreneur Leads the Flareology Movement

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Obsessed with sparking change from within, Lesley Nurse found a way to do that and now wants to share her methods with others. She’s developed a concept that she’s calling “Flareology” and it’s designed to help people, primarily women, to claim their power or get it back and make positive changes in their lives.



“Someone once asked me, ‘Do you know your power?’ I had no idea what he was talking about,” Nurse says. “I started thinking about failed and toxic relationships and the absence of a father figure in my life. I was acting out, but not in a way that helped me. In fact, my actions were hurting me. I was sick and tired of being sick and tired. It was time for me to claim my power and now that I’ve found it, I want to inspire other women to do the same. Flareology is all about self-care and healing.”

As a young child and adult, Nurse experienced numerous traumatic events that led her to where she is today.

“I had to figure out a way to deal with the pain and to start trusting people,” she says. “I had walls up and aggression was a form of protection. I started reading and watching spiritual programs and took pieces of what worked and left other pieces behind. I’ve put the pieces together and learned how to heal.”

The end result is a new online mini-course that coaches and mentors women on how they, too, can leave the past behind while moving towards a better and more empowered future.

The course, “What Is Self-Care? 10 Key Tips to Go from Toxic to Triumphant Living” is especially designed for passionate, driven women who have experienced physical and emotional abuse and are trying to find their way back from the dark.

“It’s never too late to heal,” Nurse says. “Don’t apologize for the past, but don’t fall victim to it either. People are often surprised to learn about my past. I walk around with scars, but no one can see them.”

Nurse acts as a guide of sorts in this 60-minute online course where she outlines the 10 tips, elaborates on them and then provides multiple suggestions for consideration. The course helps women to ease into self-care with the ultimate goal of achieving peace and balance. It’s a confidential environment where women can be in a safe space while healing from bondage. It’s an ideal starting point for people who have tried failed options such as therapy. The end of the course provides a gift affirmation that people can carry with them.

“We all have power. I know better now and understand that I have a responsibility to always remember that,” Nurse says.

The term “Flareology,” sparking change within, came to Nurse after several hours of contemplation and a few double doses of espresso. She examined intentional words and meanings and sought to create a catchy phrase that would make women feel part of a movement. Boom. Flareology – which also gives a shout out to her job as a cocktail server; she loves the word “mixology.”

About Lesley Nurse, founder Flareology™:

Nurse grew up in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Her family is from Trinidad and Tobago. In addition to leading the Flareology movement, she’s also the author of two children’s books, “How Sunny Sees It;” and “The Tale of Greedy Reeby.” She’s a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City and has an evolving fashion line called 7Seven Spark. She says everything she does is to “spark change.” She’s a self-proclaimed “flareologist” and wants to show others how to earn and own that name too.

