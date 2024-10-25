TROY, OH— Long Shots Restaurant & Driving Range is excited to announce the opening of its brand new Cigarden, an exclusive outdoor smoking patio designed specifically for cigar lovers and enthusiasts. The unique space offers a luxurious and comfortable experience for cigar smokers. The patio is heated for year-round enjoyment. The Cigarden is also complemented by an extensive selection of fine cigars sold by Long Shots.

The Cigarden also offers an inviting atmosphere, equipped with plush lounge chairs and a TV, so guests can unwind and enjoy bourbon paired with their favorite cigar while tuning into the big games. “Our goal in creating the Cigarden is to create a space where cigar lovers can gather and relax,” stated Long Shots owner Ben Johnson. “Whether it’s a chilly winter evening or a sunny summer day, guests can enjoy a premier smoking experience here at Long Shots in the Cigarden.” The Cigarden at Long Shots is now open and ready to become your new favorite spot in town quickly. Long Shots is thrilled to share their new spot with you!

2315 S Co Rd 25A Troy, Ohio

