Lori Brewer of LBA Ware Honored as a HousingWire Woman of Influence

MACON, Ga., Aug. 2, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leading provider of automated compensation software and systems integration solutions for mortgage lenders LBA Ware™ today announced that its CEO and founder Lori Brewer has been honored by HousingWire (HW) magazine as one of the publication’s 2018 Women of Influence.



Now in its eighth year, HousingWire’s Women of Influence award program celebrates “the industry’s leading women and their commitment to moving the U.S. housing economy forward.” Awardees were chosen by HW editorial staff based on demonstrated leadership in their companies, their communities and the housing industry.

Brewer was recognized in her capacity as a visionary entrepreneur who is driving innovation in mortgage technology. The marketplace success of LBA Ware’s flagship product, CompenSafe™, testifies to Brewer’s business acumen and the product’s strong performance as an automated incentive compensation calculation platform that helps maximize lenders’ productivity and operational efficiency.

A highly-sought-after resource on the topic of compensation and cost containment, Brewer dedicates considerable time to educating lenders on how to achieve success through automation. This year she has participated in multiple prominent speaking engagements and educational webinars, and will be presenting at the MBA HR Symposium in September. Brewer was recently honored by Mortgage Professional America magazine on its list of 2018 Elite Women in Mortgage.

“Being recognized as one of HousingWire’s Women of Influence is very gratifying,” said Brewer. “It’s been a joy to grow LBA Ware into a successful mortgage technology firm that delivers solutions essential to the way mortgage companies operate. I look forward to continuing to deliver clear, accessible data to our clients and more innovating solutions as the industry evolves.”

“The 2018 Women of Influence are an inspiring, amazing group of leaders. These women are innovating in every area: technology, marketing, compliance, strategy, operations and more,” said Sarah Wheeler, Managing Editor of HousingWire Content Solutions. “Their energy and expertise are fueling the success of companies across the industry, and their impact is felt in every area of mortgage finance and real estate.”

Winners are profiled in the August issue of HousingWire magazine. To view the complete listing of award honorees, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/46171-women-of-influence-2018.

