Lorrie Osterhage Joins Greyling – a Division of EPIC in St. Louis as a Vice President

ST. LOUIS, Mo. and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced today that risk management and insurance professional Lorrie Osterhage has joined the firm’s Architects and Engineers Practice (Greyling – a Division of EPIC) in St. Louis, Mo. as a Vice President.



Osterhage joins from Marsh, Inc. where she spent the past 32 years leading a team responsible for serving and supporting participants in the Business Insurance Trust (BIT) Program of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC).

The ACEC selected Greyling/EPIC as the new broker and program administrator for their BIT Program, effective January 1, 2018, replacing Marsh.

At Greyling/EPIC, Osterhage will be responsible for providing risk management and property & casualty insurances services to engineering firms who participate in the ACEC BIT Program now being administered by Greyling/EPIC.

“We are very excited to have Lorrie join our company to ensure that ACEC members who secure their risk management and commercial insurance protection through the Business Insurance Trust receive the highest possible level of service and support,” said Jeff Connelly, Senior Vice President and BIT Program Manager at Greyling/EPIC.

“Lorrie has devoted most of her long, successful career to understanding and exceeding the risk management and insurance needs of engineering firms, particularly ACEC members, and she will be an incredible asset to these same companies and others, as we begin our management and enhancement of the BIT Program.”

Lorrie Osterhage can be reached at:

Email: lorrie.osterhage[at]greyling.com

Phone: (770) 670-5335 (direct).

Jeff Connelly can be reached at:

Email: jeff.connelly[at]greyling.com

Phone: (770) 670-5334 (direct).

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/

