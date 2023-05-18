Climb and zipline with the Miami County Parks District at Lost Creek Reserve! This 35 foot tall wooden tower was completed last fall. Features include two rock walls, a cargo net climb, and the 450ft zip line. The tower allows participants to safely enjoy a climbing experience and the adrenaline rush of riding on a zip line.

The tower is only open for programs when tower can be staffed and activities can be led by trained Miami County Park District employees. You can find these programs on the parks website HERE. Participants can sign up as dates become available (preregistration is required to participate).

General rules for the zipline include, participants must be 8 years old or older and weigh over 50lbs but below 250lbs. Closed toe shoes are required on the tower.

To find programs and for more information visit www.miamicountyparks.com

The post Lost Creek Zip Line and Climbing Tower! appeared first on Home Grown Great.