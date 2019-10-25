ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 25, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) –- A new book released by RSRX, LLC, “Women, Sex & What’s Love Got to do With It” (ISBN: 978-1532358975) by A.M. Vignetti, is a short and humorous read that most people – men, women, young and old – will likely relate to personal events in their own lives. The author is a natural storyteller and recounts personal moments in her life, along with other contributors, with the idea that others may learn from these experiences.



During a time when she felt frustrated and irritated by her own love life, Vignetti intentionally wrote this book to be an eye opener for men, although it has a wide appeal for just about any audience. She finds humor in experiences where others may find none and puts a new spin on an old topic.

“While writing the book, I shared some of the stories with others to gauge their reactions and the positive feedback was off the charts,” Vignetti says. “I knew I had a winner and had to keep going. It isn’t a work of fiction and isn’t really a self-help book either. Who knows? Maybe this could prove to be an epiphany for some or just the soul/body-searching, kick-in-the-butt someone might need or be looking for to improve their own love relationships.”

Sharing candid stories about herself and others, while protecting their innocence, brings an honest perspective that she hopes will provide insight to a woman’s take on love and sex. This book is about actual people who have been in love, frustrated, sad, angry, and happy.

“There is probably a book’s worth of beginnings to this book that have run through my mind over the years,” Vignetti says. “I can tell you one thing; most of those beginnings were not inspired by positive moments in my sex or love life. There were too many times where I went to sleep or woke up thinking, ‘I’d like to teach/tell this ‘know it all’ guy what loving/making love/sex is all about because he doesn’t have a clue!”

That’s just what “Women, Sex & What’s Love Got to do With It” works to achieve – teaching through humor.

