CHICAGO, Ill., June 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Matt McCann, a nationally-known veteran of the long-term care (LTC) insurance industry, announces the formation of LTC NEWS, LLC after acquiring the online asset – ltcnews.com.



Previously owned by publisher Chip Ramsey, the acquisition includes all the websites and social media platforms operated by LTC NEWS and its corresponding editorial content.

Formed in July 2015, LTC NEWS is an online resource for long-term care planning, health and retirement issues to help consumers plan for and better understand the financial impacts of aging.

LTC NEWS, LLC plans to expand its editorial content and resources and to offer a full range of unique digital advertising and marketing opportunities to reach adults aged 40 and up. It will also provide creative resources to design advertising to help businesses effectively reach their target audience.

It will also offer sponsored-content opportunities to allow a company, health care provider, or insurance or financial professional to engage readers and drive traffic to their website while delivering on their marketing objectives.

“LTC NEWS will continue to offer news and informational resources to help American families plan for a successful future retirement,” Matt McCann, who will work as interim president and CEO, says. “I look forward to working with the current staff and to adding new staff to help us grow in the years ahead.”

Prior to acquiring LTC NEWS, McCann consulted for LTC NEWS, so he’s intimately familiar with its operation and assets. The company will also design websites and social media platforms for home health agencies, adult day care centers, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, nursing homes and other businesses related to providing long-term health care services.



LTC NEWS will provide similar services for insurance and financial professionals looking for quality websites and social media platforms to help them engage their clients.

“Many insurance and financial professionals want affordable state-of-the-art websites and social media platforms,” McCann explains. “LTC NEWS will provide these resources so these professionals can have a compelling Internet and social media presence.”

LTC NEWS will continue to publish articles at no charge from expert guest columnists and these authors will gain outstanding exposure, website backlinks and traffic to their websites. Specific guidelines will limit the amount of advertising content in those articles.

Sponsored-content articles will allow a targeted message to promote a product or service and drive traffic to a website while providing useful information on a specific topic.

“We’re striving to provide an exceptional user experience and brand that users remember and trust. Answering consumers’ questions accurately, clearly and quickly is essential to LTC NEWS,” Daniel Pope, who will lead the website development and creative team, says. “We’ll also analyze consumer behavior at scale in large datasets to help determine which topics, resources and advertisements are most relevant to consumers.”

Pope says the goal is to present the website visitor with relevant opportunities to learn something new. The overall website experience will enhance user activity and increase the time spent on the website.

“The time invested between the user and the LTC NEWS brand will foster a culture of trust which benefits both consumers and advertisers. Our advertising partners can take advantage of targeting specific topics or resources within their niche that our consumers actively seek,” Pope says.

The company is currently seeking an entrepreneurial sales manager to lead its nationwide sales effort. This individual should have a solid knowledge of Internet advertising and an understanding of the long-term health care industry.

Interested individuals can forward a resume and cover letter to Lori Urbanick at: lori.urbanick@ltcnews.com.

LTC NEWS will be operated independently from McCann’s firm, McCann Insurance Services, Inc., and the company will be headquartered in offices located in Countryside, Illinois, and Columbus, Ohio.

For more information, visit: https://www.ltcnews.com/

