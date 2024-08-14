Sampling dishes and diners in and around Miami County

After an adventure to our little town next door, I may have found the cutest place to grab a bite to eat in West Milton. Despite its close proximity, I’d never visited Milton until my incredible encounter with the famous Bulldog Diner. Sometimes, finding a new place to eat can be difficult. Therefore, I’ve decided to take recommendations from only the most distinguished foodies out there. As a camp counselor by day and the Lunch Break writer by early evening, I decided to use my daily interactions to my advantage. Two twelve-year-olds from West Milton pointed me in the direction of the Bulldog Diner, and I couldn't be more thankful. At first, I didn’t have high hopes; after all, I’m taking suggestions from the age group that notoriously orders exclusively chicken tenders from a menu. However, after stepping into the little restaurant, I was pleasantly surprised.

It’s no secret that I love a place with an old-fashioned vibe. The word “Diner” itself is exciting to hear when I’m headed out for a bite to eat. However, The Bulldog Diner takes the cake when it comes to cute and old-fashioned. The restaurant has a “seat yourself” arrangement that I was grateful for since my usual pal, who I take for courage on my Lunch Break outings, could not accompany me on my Bulldog Diner odyssey. Furthermore, I unfortunately didn't get to steal a bite of something other than what I ordered to try for an added spice, and I dreadfully had to eat alone. That being said, the atmosphere of the diner left no room for loneliness.

As I made my way past the kitchen side seating and through tables surrounded in rock and roll memorabilia, I found a spot in the Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac corner. It’s the little things that matter, and sitting at the table surrounded by framed pictures of my favorite band, with an adorable cherry mug filled with freshly brewed coffee, made my heart sing—the freshly brewed coffee, in which, upon entrance, you're greeted with. The kind waitress behind the bar not only took my order but also met every customer with a question: “Do you want coffee, Honey?” as they stepped through the door.

My lovely waitress, as well as the other staff, brought a type of big sister atmosphere to the place, making me feel as though I honestly never wanted to leave. She insisted that I try the breakfast special, and I obliged. The meal consisted of two eggs (my choice of over-easy), four pieces of French toast, and a sausage patty. I had been told that the sausage was really good, and to be honest, when I ordered it, I thought, really, how good a circle of sausage could be. After receiving my food, I was met with the realization that, apparently, a sausage patty can be one of the best parts of a breakfast plate. The smash-burger-like form of the juicy and savory meat was perfect when used to soak up the tasty liquid over easy eggs.

I’m also skeptical when ordering French toast from anywhere other than my own mother because it’s so easy to get wrong. Frequently, French toast can look delicious and golden brown from the outside, but it is wet and mushy inside. This French toast, in contrast, was presented in four triangles, both golden brown and crispy on the outside, as well as bouncy and deliciously sweet within. The Bulldog Diner breakfast was one of the best I’ve ever had, and when topped with sugary syrup, it really hit the spot.

The adorable interior of the Bulldog Diner, combined with the friendly staff and the delicious food, was an incredible start to my day. Although it was too full to head back inside for my lunch break, I found myself debating on the drive home whether or not it was socially acceptable to return for dinner.

The Bulldog Diner is located at 30 Lowry Drive, West Milton. Their Facebook page noted the restaurant will be closed August 19-26.