Luxury Atlanta Realtor Debra Johnston Lists an Exceptional Residence in the Heart of Buckhead

ATLANTA, Ga., July 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Debra Johnston of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties offers an exceptional Peachtree Battle residence offered for 1.69 Million. The sweet simplicity of a life well lived beckons in the heart of Buckhead with this as-new abode. Capturing the essence of serenity with stunning neutral interiors, soaring ceilings, wide plank floors, flawless marble and quartzite countertops, wide stairs, solid doors, an elevator shaft and high-quality lighting, it boasts exceptional finishes throughout the sprawling 7,500 square foot floorplan, and is sure to spoil you for anything else!



More information can be found at: https://debraajohnston.com/homes-for-sale-details/935-PEACHTREE-BATTLE-AVENUE-NW-ATLANTA-GA-30327/6561985/49/

Set out over two elegant floors and infused with sunlight and soul, gleaming hardwood floors adorn the lower level, where a light and bright living room will tempt you on entry. Set under 10-foot beamed ceilings and fringed by wooden doors which link with the loggia, curl up fireside or congregate in the adjoining gourmet kitchen. Showcased by a marble backsplash, quartzite counters and island, double ovens, a large gas range with hood plus Viking and Thermador appliances, there is also a walk-in pantry and butler’s pantry with glass display cabinets (perfect for displaying your finery!). A cheerful breakfast nook, framed by six windows, offers enticing glimpses of the lush gardens, while a formal dining room with stately paneled walls is the perfect place to host intimate family gatherings or grand dinner soirees.

The main level master suite is an extension of the timeless sophistication this house exudes. Vaulted ceilings are the crowning glory of this sumptuous sanctuary, while the outdoors is invited in with French doors integrating with the loggia. The master bathroom is a refined pamper zone, accented by a charming, freestanding bathtub plus sleek white marble counters, floors, and a vast walk-in shower; while the master closet ensures storage is king. Four more bedrooms await on the upper level, all of which have high ceilings and open up to the wide hallways with its cozy sitting area. The bathrooms are also modern, with quality finishes, while a guest bedroom with a stone ensuite is situated over the garages and will give visitors peace and privacy.

In 2018, this home also evolved to welcome a terrace level, ideal for effortless entertaining or relaxing. Expansive rooms will encourage you to unwind in them, including the living space, games room plus a kitchen and bar (and there is even space for a wine cellar!), while a fully equipped fitness center affords you the opportunity to work out in the comfort of your own home.

It’s the outdoors which will truly entice. Three covered loggias await, with one accessed off the living room and main bedroom. This alfresco oasis, with stone floors and wooden ceilings, surrounds the brick wood burning fireplace, and is ideal for summer parties, while another walk-out patio flanked by brick flooring looms off the terrace. A flat, fully fenced walk-out yard is also ready for the finishing touch to be put on this professionally landscaped and lit area. Architect Tony Rueden has provided renderings for a pool, which would be the ultimate addition to this superior residence.

Other features to take advantage of include a home office with custom cabinetry, laundry on each level, a guest bathroom off the living room, mudroom with a surplus of storage, forced air and central cooling, 3 car garage with charging station plus a large parking pad at the top of the driveway.

Nestled within a desirable zip code, where stately tree-lined avenues punctuate the topography, the home is also ensconced within the finest restaurants, schools, and shops of Buckhead, Peachtree Battle Shopping Center, Midtown and the West side affording you to easily access all the luxuries Atlanta has to offer. All there is left to do is simply move straight in to this traditional luxury home and enjoy! You’re invited to take a sneak peak of this spectacular property via this link: https://youtu.be/W2s-Jxj1ih8

About Debra Johnston:

Debra Johnston is one of Atlanta’s top luxury agents with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties and is a current Chairman Circle Diamond member that was awarded the Top 5 individual agent in Atlanta in 2017. In 2019, Debra became a member of the SportStar Relocation network for Atlanta. She continues to surpass client expectations as demonstrated in her sales volume performance year over year serving her extensive clientele network which includes music and film industry, athletes, Fortune 500 executives, and entrepreneurs. Her exceptional marketing consists of superb photography and video production as well as a prominent internet exposure that translates into maximum exposure for her clients.

She is known for her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate and for her excellent professionalism providing top customer service. With over fifteen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in the real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Representing clients from Los Angeles to New York to Miami, Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.

To find out more about the opportunity to own Atlanta’s premiere luxury properties, please view Debra Johnston’s video page at: http://debraajohnston.com/videos

Debra Johnston – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties

Address: 3500 Lenox Road NE #300, Atlanta, Georgia 30326, United States

Contact Name: Debra Johnston

Website: http://www.debraajohnston.com

Email: debra.johnston@bhhsgeorgia.com

Phone: +1-404-312-1959

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/debrajohnstonrealtor

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/debraajohnston

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/debrajohnston

