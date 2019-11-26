CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 26, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Luxury Chicago Agent, Emily Sachs Wong, lists a premier one-of-a-kind home offered for $2,850,000. Soaring high above the idyllic shores of Lake Michigan, mere moments from Chicago’s finest beaches, biking paths, retail, and restaurant offerings, this exquisite 3,259 square foot sky-home resides in one of America’s most prestigious real estate havens, the Gold Coast.



Proudly perched in the Palmolive, a sought-after art-deco inspired high-rise which hosts luxurious homes with upscale finishes and amenities, including a full-service concierge, spa, fitness center, community room, and valet parking for two cars, this superior sanctuary presents impeccably with gleaming hardwood floors, superb high ceilings, and of course, the spectacular lake views which act as an enticing and serene backdrop to this striking residence.

From the moment you step inside the foyer, showcased by sensational lake vistas and a cozy fireplace, you’ll be in awe. Accented by elegant interiors, the enduring beauty of this condominium is evident at every turn. Enjoy the expansive living room, adorned with a tray ceiling and oversized windows to capture the endless water views. There’s a plush dining room, perfect for gathering with guests and boasting a magical outlook over Michigan Avenue. MasterChefs will delight in the gourmet kitchen fitted with premium custom cabinetry, quartzite countertops, and acclaimed appliances including a DeGuilio sink, Wolf range, and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. There is also a clever concealed pull-out table, ideal for casual dining.

Formerly configured as a four-bedroom residence, this gorgeous home now boasts three deluxe bedrooms, including a master suite which is now grand in both size and appearance. This sumptuous space also blends beautifully with the splendid lake vistas which lay beyond your windows and is a sprawling haven you’ll relish retreating to. Accompanied by a vast walk-in closet and a spacious sitting room, here is where you can unplug, unwind, and soak up your glorious coastal panoramas in style. You’ll also benefit from the limestone master bathroom with dual vanity, glass-enclosed shower, and a spa, while two additional bedroom suites with closets, a full bathroom, and powder room complete this fabulous residence.

This no-expense-spared masterpiece also features two separate and zoned heating systems, valet parking for two cars, as well as access to all the Palmolive’s facilities and their incredible staff who will ensure you always have everything you need.

Perfectly positioned on the Gold Coast, one of the most affluent neighborhoods in America and home to some of Chicago’s most famous residents, the Palmolive is the answer to your every luxury real estate need and superb lifestyle. You’ll be spoiled by lovely beaches, internationally acclaimed boutiques, inspired cuisine and vibrant nightlife, all within one square mile. If that’s not tempting enough, the famed Michigan Avenue and Oak Street, home to Downtown Chicago’s high-end shopping is just a leisurely stroll away. Also, in close proximity are elite public and private schools, picturesque parks, and an array of cultural attractions.

With its desirable Near North Side location, (one of only four areas that make up downtown Chicago), fringed by tranquil Lake Michigan to the east and the Chicago River, this Palmolive residence is without comparison.

About Emily Sachs Wong:

Emily Sachs Wong is known for delivering quick sales times with a higher sale to list price making her one of the most sought-after advisers in Chicago’s high-end real estate market. She is known for her unparalleled real estate marketing expertise, her masterful negotiating abilities, and for her excellent professionalism providing top customer service. Emily is the exclusive ‘News Partner Realtor’ for the Chicago real estate market, which uniquely differentiates herself as a leader in utilizing her proprietary cutting edge marketing strategy of using her media connections to get her client’s homes featured on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Reuters, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. Emily is constantly on the forefront of implementing progressive tactics to get her listings mass exposure through this distinctive complimentary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology. Specializing in luxury real estate, she is dedicated to helping her valued clients achieve their goals while consistently delivering best results, exceeding client expectations, and offering a highly personalized service that is unmatched. High-end buyers and sellers seek out her knowledge of the luxury Chicago market, which is only eclipsed by a tireless work ethic, excellent communication skills, and her friendly, empathetic nature.

Business name: Emily Sachs Wong, INC.

Contact- Emily Sachs Wong

Phone- (312) 286-0800

URL- http://www.eswchicago.com

Email: esw@atproperties.com

Address- 1211 W Webster Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emilysachswong

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/emilysachswongrealestate

