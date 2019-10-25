CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 25, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Luxury Chicago Agent, Emily Sachs Wong, lists a noteworthy luxury residence offered for $3,050,000. The epitome of exceptional elegance and contemporary design awaits with this no-expense-spared custom brick and limestone masterpiece. Set out over four spectacular levels and boasting an exquisite array of flawless finishes and fittings throughout, welcome to a residence which expertly blends the luxuries of boutique living with effortless functionality, situated in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in the USA.



More information on 1840 N. Fremont Street can be found at: http://1840NFremontSt.info

Beset by a sprawling floorplan which features four interior and two exterior fireplaces, as well as four sensational alfresco decks, enjoy ample space for indulgent relaxation or entertain in style. Make the most of the formal, light-filled living room, adorned with large windows, fireplace, pristine maple hardwood flooring and high ceilings, or retreat to the great room with bespoke cabinetry, a limestone clad fireplace which leads to the two-tiered outdoor living space via French doors. Should you fancy watching the big game or a movie in style, grab your popcorn and descend to the lower level media/rec room which also boasts a wet bar.

If that’s not enough, the penthouse level presents with an enviable entertainment room, showcased by an additional wet bar, and is flanked by east and west facing terraces where you can host family and friends in superb style.

A dash of drama comes with the deluxe kitchen appointed with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, a waterfall edged island, a stylish backsplash and top-of-the-line Wolf range, Sub-Zero refrigerators, and Bosch dishwashers. Built-in banquette seating acts as an ideal place for casual family meals, while the formal dining room delivers you a sophisticated space to gather with guests.

The essence of opulence is echoed with the five bedrooms on offer, which can be accessed by the elevator or a central staircase. The master suite, bathed in natural light and accented by plush carpets and a cozy fireplace, will be your ultimate sanctuary. Its attached en-suite will also be an enticing oasis featuring dual marble countertop vanities, radiant marble flooring, steam shower, spa, and, of course, a fabulous closet. Two more expansive en-suited bedrooms await on the second floor with the remaining two residing on the lower and penthouse levels.

Outdoors is a haven you’ll relish retreating to. Be spoiled for choice with the two-tiered terrace, accessible from the great room and offering sunny, serene entertaining and relaxation zones fringed by bench seating on the upper level and a fireplace below. The third level east and west facing terraces are well appointed, with one boasting a private green to practice your putting and chip shots and the other with TV, fireplace, and easy access to the decadent entertainment room and wet bar.

Other features include a rare mudroom which leads to the attached double garage, powder room, with central air-conditioning and gas heating installed throughout.

Perfectly positioned on a prestigious street near the acclaimed Armitage and Halsted precinct, the home is nestled among tranquil, tree-lined residential blocks. You are also within easy reach of the lakefront, North Avenue Beach, beautiful parks, farmers markets, festivals, and an array of retail outlets and restaurants. The sought-after Oscar Mayer School is close by, as is Lincoln Park High School.

There is simply so much to love about this residence of distinction which boasts an auspicious affluent address in a hub as famous for its culture and arts as it is the historic Lincoln Zoo.

About Emily Sachs Wong:

Emily Sachs Wong is known for delivering quick sales times with a higher sale to list price making her one of the most sought-after advisers in Chicago’s high-end real estate market. She is known for her unparalleled real estate marketing expertise, her masterful negotiating abilities, and for her excellent professionalism providing top customer service. Emily is the exclusive ‘News Partner Realtor’ for the Chicago real estate market, which uniquely differentiates herself as a leader in utilizing her proprietary cutting edge marketing strategy of using her media connections to get her client’s homes featured on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Reuters, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. Emily is constantly on the forefront of implementing progressive tactics to get her listings mass exposure through this distinctive complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology. Specializing in luxury real estate, she is dedicated to helping her valued clients achieve their goals while consistently delivering best results, exceeding client expectations, and offering a highly personalized service that is unmatched. High-end buyers and sellers seek out her knowledge of the luxury Chicago market, which is only eclipsed by a tireless work ethic, excellent communication skills, and her friendly, empathetic nature.

To find out more about the opportunity to own the most luxurious homes in Chicago, please visit: http://www.eswchicago.com

Business name: Emily Sachs Wong, INC.

Contact- Emily Sachs Wong

Phone- (312) 286-0800

URL- http://www.eswchicago.com

Email: esw@atproperties.com

Address- 1211 W Webster Ave, Chicago, IL 60614

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emilysachswong

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/emilysachswongrealestate

News Source: Emily Sachs Wong, INC.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/luxury-chicago-realtor-emily-sachs-wong-announces-an-exquisite-contemporary-residence-in-sought-after-lincoln-park/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.