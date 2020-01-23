LAKE PARK, Fla., Jan. 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lake Park, Florida-based Forest Development has received unanimous approval from the Town of Lake Park to build Nautilus 211, a 332-unit, 1.15 million sq. ft. luxury condominium project with mixed use components that will rise along the Intracoastal Waterway, overlooking the Lake Park Harbor Marina. Nautilus 211 will be the largest development project in the Town’s history, and construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2020. Completion is estimated in the summer of 2023.



The project’s two, 23-story towers will offer dramatic, unobstructed views across the Intracoastal Waterway to the Atlantic Ocean and premium finishes and amenities. It features two pools: one on the sixth-floor deck with a pool-side bar and lounge, hot tub, and private cabanas. A second pool on the 23rd floor also includes an outdoor kitchen for resident use. Nautilus 211 will be known for its many extras, including pickleball courts, putting green, game room, children’s play center, private theater, club room, resident bowling alley, wine storage, library, large fitness center with a yoga studio, and giant chess board. A fifth floor entertainment area will offer a music studio, arts and crafts room, billiards room and Pilates studio. There are also four guest suites available for rent.

“This remarkable project is the result of five years of planning,” said Peter Baytarian, Managing Partner of Forest Development. “The community rallied its support around the project that will bring vitality and world-class architecture to Lake Park, and we are very appreciative of our new neighbors. Once completed, Nautilus 211 will allow the Town to truly thrive, and achieve some of its other goals that benefit all residents.”

“This project is a game-changer for us,” said Lake Park Mayor Michael O’Rourke. “Nautilus 211 will bring in more than $1.7 million in annual revenue to the Town, which will help us create new programs and potentially reduce taxes, plus generate hundreds of construction jobs and dozens of permanent jobs for area residents.”

Nautilus 211 was designed by RD Architects of Miami, and Kast Construction will be the general contractor. The interiors were created by the highly respected Interiors by Steven G design team of Fort Lauderdale. Inclusive of the over-the-top amenities, Nautilus will be clearly distinguished by the value it offers vis-à-vis comparable new condominium units in surrounding pockets of affluence. Pricing has not yet been released but Baytarian says the initial unit offering will run at a significant discount to comparable units (not counting all the amenities) in Palm Beach County markets.

In addition to the 332 condos, the 2.78-acre site at Federal Highway and Lake Shore Drive will include 13,000 sq. ft. of office space, 8,058 sq. ft. of retail and 14,550 sq. ft. of space for two waterfront restaurants. Five floors of parking will offer 863 spaces for residents and the public.

Nautilus 211 will be directly adjacent to the 87-slip Lake Park Harbor Marina, with access for ships up to 140 feet. The marina is conveniently located just minutes from the Palm Beach Inlet providing access to the Atlantic Ocean and beyond. The location is ideal for boating, fishing, scuba diving and day trips to The Bahamas.

