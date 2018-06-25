Lykken on Lending June 25 Podcast Features Black Knight EVP Shelley Leonard on Mortgage Servicing in the Digital Age

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lykken on Lending, the mortgage industry podcast created by mortgage lenders for mortgage lenders, is pleased to announce that its June 25 episode welcomes Shelley Leonard, EVP and Chief Product Officer for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).



In addition to defining Black Knight’s product strategy, Leonard leads the Black Knight team focused on bringing the transformative power of digital to the mortgage servicing industry. During her June 25 Lykken on Lending interview, Leonard will discuss Black Knight’s just-released LoanSphere Servicing Digital solution, and how it advances the next digital frontier for the mortgage industry.

The Lykken on Lending episode featuring an interview with Black Knight’s Shelley Leonard, “How Can Mortgage Servicers Leverage the Digital Revolution to Transform the Customer Experience?,” will begin broadcasting at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, June 25.

Listeners can join the live broadcast by calling in to (646) 716-4972 or download the episode from Lykken on Lending immediately following completion of the live interview.

Lykken on Lending host David Lykken, a mortgage lending veteran of many market cycles and leading industry expert, is also the founder and CEO of Transformational Mortgage Solutions, a consultative services provider to innovative mortgage lending businesses seeking growth and profitability strategies.

About Lykken on Lending:

Created by mortgage professionals for mortgage professionals, Lykken on Lending is a weekly 60-minute podcast hosted by mortgage industry celebrity expert David Lykken, a mortgage lending veteran of more than three decades. The podcast’s weekly format includes Les Parker’s Market-Logics Live, a macroeconomic perspective on the economy complete with music parody, and Joe Farr providing a rate and market update. Next, Alice Alvey of Union Home provides a regulatory & legislative update, followed by Allen Pollack’s Tech Report of the latest technology transforming mortgage lending, and Andy Schell, a/k/a “Profit Doctor” sharing ideas on how to improve the bottom line. Learn more at: https://lykkenonlending.com/.

About Black Knight:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit https://www.blackknightinc.com/.

