Lynne B. Wilson Lists a Lake Arrowhead Masterpiece Built by Ron Dolman

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif., July 9, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lynne B. Wilson and Associates, Inc. has announced a one-of-a-kind showplace nestled on a secluded 1.03 acres in the exclusive, gated Cedar Ridge Estates offered for $2.5 Million. The perfect abode is one where a sense of comfort is paramount; a property which not only fuses seamlessly with its stunning landscaped and manicured surrounds, but embraces you with its soulful, timeless design.



It’s also about standing out from the crowd and being distinctive and unequaled, which is exactly the result of the masterful collaboration between sought-after contractor Ron Dolman and the proud owners of this stunning residence. Released to the market for the very first time, this 5,132 square foot Castilian Architectural Masterpiece pays homage to its spectacular Spanish traditions, with lashings of rich decorative details, rounded arches and Walker Zanger Spanish tiled floors adorning the interiors.

More information on 216 Pheasant Run can be found at: http://lynnebwilson.com/property/one-kind-showplace/

Showcased by soaring vaulted ceilings throughout, including a decadent dome barrel ceiling, this magnificent home is also teeming with divine double arched hallways, custom wrought iron chandeliers, and bespoke appointments. Cocooning interiors exude solace and calm, including the living room and den, with a mantle fireplace which will tempt you to stop and stay a while and bask in its flickering presence.

Pristine hardwood floors adorn the formal dining room with mantled fireplace where you can comfortably regale up to 12 guests in splendid style. For a more casual fare, a cozy meal area awaits next to the gourmet kitchen, with its granite counters, acclaimed appliances, and every conceivable amenity on offer. A butler’s pantry also services this sumptuous space, allowing you an abundance of preparation areas to cater for large scale events, or simply tuck away the dishes after an intimate affair. Also to impress is the custom wine cellar that can house the divine hand-crafted liquid curated from one of the close by vineyards of Lake Arrowhead.

A dash of glamour comes courtesy of the sumptuous master suite situated on the main level. Soaked with warm wood tones and natural light, the ornate timber beamed ceiling and intricately etched fireplace allows traditional charm to shine through. His and her master bathrooms complement the endearing elegance of this suite, while a lounge area and private balcony beckons offering you a serene sanctuary to savor the botanical bliss which awaits outside. The remaining three bedrooms and four bathrooms deliver a blend of practicality with sophistication and promise to be a haven to retreat to at the day’s end.

There’s no shortage of alluring alfresco areas to gather together with guests, or to simply soak up the majesty of these surrounds. Spoiling you with options to entertain, choose the perfect spot among one of five separate covered patios or a sun-soaked, sprawling veranda set under towering, dramatic columns of approximately 1,100 square feet. Other superior inclusions consist of separate Mrs. and Mr. offices and a gated motor court (which runs three cars deep) plus 1,024 square feet of garages.

Ensconced within the esteemed gated community of Cedar Ridge Estates and tucked away between towering cedars and pines which rise high above Lake Arrowhead, this is a residence which is truly in harmony with nature. Mere moments from the pristine National Forest and with Lake Rights, as well as most of the beautiful furniture included, it becomes a once in a lifetime opportunity to reward yourself with the enviable lifestyle that comes with owning this property.

We invite you to take a visual journey through this unparalleled property via this link: https://youtu.be/aiB1CYmfWQA

About Lynne B. Wilson:

Serving Southern California’s mountain communities since 1991, award-winning veteran real estate broker, Lynne B. Wilson, is known for her genuine enthusiasm for Lake Arrowhead Luxury real estate, unparalleled marketing expertise, masterful negotiating abilities, and for her excellent professionalism providing top customer service. She is closely connected with the theatrical community having represented many well-known celebrities and caters to the “Luxury” market in Lake Arrowhead from charming cabins to waterfront estates. Lynne is constantly on the forefront of implementing cutting edge strategies to get her client’s listings mass exposure. She continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Lake Arrowhead year after year all while maintaining a reputation for doing business with utmost integrity.

To find out more about the opportunity to own the most luxurious homes in Lake Arrowhead, please visit: http://www.lynnebwilson.com

Lynne B. Wilson and Associates, Inc.

Contact – Lynne B. Wilson

Phone – 951-741-7117

URL – www.lynnebwilson.com

Email: lynne@lynneonthego.com

Address- 27180 St. Hwy. 189, P.O. Box 296, Blue Jay, CA 92317

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/aiB1CYmfWQA

