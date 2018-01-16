MAG Instrument and Maschmedt and Associates collaborate on marketing of MAGLITE products in Western US

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — MAG Instrument Inc. has inked a manufacturer’s representative agreement with Maschmedt Group, a full service sales and marketing firm, to greatly increase its reach in the critical retail sectors of sporting goods and hardware. The deal is expected to boost sales of MAGLITE® products in these sectors especially in the Western United States where Maschmedt & Associates concentrates its efforts.



The strategic timing of this alliance is ideal, given the impending introduction of new MAGLITE®-branded products that are well suited to drive increased market share in the flashlight and accessories sections of the sporting goods and hardware retail sectors.

“This is a great opportunity for Maschmedt & Associates to represent a globally recognized brand – MAGLITE – and increase the success of both organizations,” said Tony Maglica, founder, president and CEO of MAG Instrument, Inc.

Maschmedt & Associates has decades of experience in increasing sales for an A-List of companies in the hardware and sporting goods sectors and prides itself on the dedication of its salesforce to the goals of its clients. Maschmedt focuses on the Western United States and is active in 17 states including: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming

“We are really pleased to have forged this strategic alliance with the iconic MAGLITE® brand – an alliance that will help a great American company to reach its goals,” said Don Maschmedt, CEO, Maschmedt & Associates.

About Mag Instrument:

Mag Instrument is the epitome of the American dream and is dedicated to the highest standards of integrity. Each Mag Instrument flashlight represents a culmination of decades of research, development and continuous state-of-the-art refinement in every precision feature. Mag Instrument is proud to be a U.S.A. manufacturer. Each flashlight is a result of an obsession with fine engineering, craftsmanship and a commitment to perfection.

Founder, owner and president Anthony Maglica has guided his company’s growth from a one-man machine shop in 1955 to an enterprise that has proudly employed thousands of American workers since it produced its first flashlight in 1979. Mag Instrument is committed to a performance and a reputation reflecting the very best we can achieve.

