Magic City Ford Celebrates 80 Years and Expands with Acquisition and Addition of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM Brands

ROANOKE, Va., Aug. 20, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Magic City Ford is celebrating its 80th year in business by announcing the acquisition of Alleghany Motors in Covington, Va. This expansion and multi-million-dollar investment from Magic City into the Alleghany Highlands will expand Magic City’s presence, create dozens of new jobs, and give Magic City customers access to 7 additional great brands for both sales and service.



The two additional locations in Covington will offer Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC – and separately Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM.

Magic City will now operate 4 dealerships in Roanoke, Lexington, and Covington and offer new Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM vehicles to customers. The Chevrolet store in Covington opened last month and has had tremendous success. The new Magic City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram store will open in late August and is already receiving new inventory daily.

Magic City now represents virtually every American brand and bestselling vehicles such as the Ford F-150, Jeep Wrangler, Chevrolet Tahoe, and too many others to count. Magic City will stock more than 900 new and pre-owned vehicles across their locations offering customers a wide selection of vehicles and the MagicCityAutoGroup.com website will ship nationwide.

“Our business has been built on customer satisfaction for four generations. We’re so excited to expand into the Alleghany Highlands and to offer these great brands to our existing Magic City customers,” said dealer principal, Cameron Johnson.

The newly formed “Magic City Auto Group” will offer 9 brands across 4 locations in Roanoke, Lexington, and Covington.

About Magic City Auto Group:

Magic City Auto Group is a fourth-generation family dealership that’s been serving consumers in the Roanoke, Virginia area since 1938. Their dealer principal is Cameron Johnson, the great grandson of the company’s founder Harry Johnson Sr.

The Johnson family has sold more than 100,000 Ford vehicles and their flagship Ford stores have received numerous industry awards over the years including the prestigious President’s Award from Ford once again for 2017.

For more information, visit: https://www.magiccitychevrolet.com/, https://www.magiccitycdjr.net/, or http://www.magiccityautogroup.com/.

