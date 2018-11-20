Magnifi Group, Inc. Joins WYSE Travel Confederation

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Magnifi Group, a leading provider of educational technology solutions, has joined membership of the WYSE Travel Confederation. WYSE Travel Confederation is a world-renowned not-for-profit organization serving the youth, student, and education travel industry. WYSE membership enables Magnifi to serve the Student and Youth Travel Industry with its state-of-the-art eLearning platform, Learn-WiseGo.



“There is a significant opportunity within the Student and Youth Travel market,” said Kristin Leeman, Managing Director, Magnifi Group, Europe. “We are seeing companies identify the value of eLearning; not only from a ROI perspective, but also to be compliant in critical areas such as Risk Management,” Leeman added.

Magnifi Group is nearing completion of the most comprehensive and interactive curriculum developed specifically for the Youth and Student Travel Industry. This suite of courses will add significant value to the Learn-WiseGo platform and be a major benefit to travel companies using it.

Magnifi Group will be exhibiting with WYSE Travel Confederation at the largest travel-focused trade show, ITB Berlin, 6 – 10 March, 2019.

About Magnifi Group:

Magnifi Group is a developer of dynamic online training solutions for leading global corporations. The company also hosts live courses for surgeons including the Spine IEP Fellows and Young Surgeons’ Course and the Lower Extremity IEP Fellows and Young Surgeons’ Course.

The company was founded in 2002 and has offices in San Diego, California and Wiesbaden, Germany. Learn more at: http://www.magnifigroup.com/.

About WYSE Travel Confederation:

WYSE Travel Confederation is the only global not-for-profit membership organization representing the entire youth, student, and educational travel industry. WYSE promotes the youth travel industry and provides business development tools for members.

WYSE is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Learn more: https://www.wysetc.org/

News Source: Magnifi Group

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/magnifi-group-inc-joins-wyse-travel-confederation/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.