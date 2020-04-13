SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Magnifi Group, Inc., a global leader in dynamic online training solutions through its FDA-Compliant Learn-WiseGo eLearning Platform, has released its COVID-19 course at no cost to its global client base and is available for public purchase and can be accessed at https://compliance.learn-wise.com.



Andrew Wolpe, Magnifi’s President and COO, said that due to the current climate, Magnifi understands the value of sharing timely and expertly authored valuable information.

“We have elected to provide this course now because medical professionals that serve the medical device and biologics industries require daily access to hospitals,” Wolpe said.

Wolpe added that Magnifi’s client-base understands that expert knowledge on COVID-19 for hospital access is critical.

Magnifi’s COVID-19 Course covers topics such as “Infection Control Measures,” “Control Exposure Hierarchy,” and “Risk Exposure Levels.”

Users who complete the course can be certified via the Learn-WiseGo FDA eLearning Platform.

Existing Magnifi clients who would like access to the COVID-19 Course, please contact your Account Manager. For non–Magnifi clients who would like to license the course on their existing eLearning Platform, or on the Learn-WiseGo platform, please contact Magnifi Group.

About Magnifi Group:

Magnifi Group. Inc. is a developer of dynamic online training solutions for leading global corporations. The company was founded in 2002 and has offices in San Diego, California and Wiesbaden, Germany. Magnifi’s flagship platform is Learn-WiseGo, an FDA–compliant eLearning Platform for corporate training and Hospital Credentialing. The company also develops and stages numerous live Interactive Educational Program (IEP) IEP Courses for Fellows and Young Surgeons, currently in Spine, Hip & Knee and Lower Extremity.

For additional information on the Company, please visit: https://www.learn-wise.com/

