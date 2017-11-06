Mahle Cool Air Owners Denny and Debbie Mahle Volunteered At The 2nd Annual Venice Beach Party

VENICE, Fla., Nov. 6, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The owners of full service HVAC company Mahle Cool Air, Denny and Debbie Mahle, have volunteered during the 2nd Annual Venice Beach Party.



Held on Venice Island at the public beach located at 101 The Esplanade South, the second annual Beach Party, was in part celebrating the 90th birthday of the city of Venice. Featuring a wide variety of food and beverages from local restaurants. Entertainment included live music from four local bands who played a range of music including Caribbean, Reggae, Jazz, and Rock.

The owners of AC repair business Mahle Cool Air, Denny and Debbie Mahle, who participate as Venice Main Street volunteers, helped out by working at the water tent, providing cool refreshment under the hot Florida sun.

Denny Mahle of Mahle Cool Air had this to say about helping out at the celebration: ”It’s great to be a part of events like these. The Beach Party is part of Venice celebrating its 90th birthday, and the event to celebrate this lovely beach town and its people. Turnout has been phenomenal with several thousand people across every age group celebrating a wonderful day at the beach. We look forward to helping our community more by keeping our customers cool all year long. I’d also like to thank my fellow volunteers who helped make this event possible.”

About Mahle Cool Air & Heating:

Mahle Cool Air and Heating is a family owned and operated HVAC company in Venice, Florida. Mahle Cool Air is a Bryant Factory Authorized dealer with technicians with over 28 years of experience. All of Mahle’s technicians are NATE Certified and specialize in residential AC repair, new unit installation and maintenance plans for residents in Sarasota and Charlotte Counties including, Sarasota, Venice, North Port and Englewood. Mahle Cool Air and Heating strives for great customer service, competitive prices, and offers a 100 percent customer satisfaction guarantee.

For more information visit our website at: http://www.MahleAirConditioning.com/.

Mahle Cool Air & Heating

850 Commerce Dr.

Venice, FL 34292

Venice: 941-584-6300

Englewood: 941-475-9601

Cape Haze: 941-697-1995

Twitter: @MahleCoolAir

