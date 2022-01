Main Street Preschool would like to welcome families interested in sending their child to preschool for the 2022-2023 school year to our Open House on Sunday, January 9th from 2:00-3:00pm.

Main Street Preschool is conveniently located at 8 W. Main Street Tipp City, Ohio.

For information about Main Street Preschool please visit our website at www.mainstreetpreschool.com, email us at mainstreetpreschool@tippcityumc.org or call us at (937)669-4707.