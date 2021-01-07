Main Street Preschool would like to notify the community that registration for the 2021-2022 school year begins on January 11th at 7 AM. You may register your child online at www.mainstreetpreschool.com or stop in at Tipp City United Methodist Church (8 W. Main Street, Tipp City) between the hours of 9:30-2:00 Monday-Thursday. Parents can pick up a registration form located at the Welcome Desk in the church gathering area.

New this year we will have a virtual tour of our preschool available to view on our website (coming soon). During this time, we want families to come and see our school, but also be safe. Therefore, we need to limit the number of guests in our building. The goal of our efforts is to keep in-person learning going through the remainder of the year.

To learn more about the classes we offer, please visit our website at www.mainstreetpreschool.com.