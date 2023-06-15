Weekend getaways are a great way to boost your mood—and, with its numerous offerings, Miami County is a great place for a summertime getaway. Whether you’re looking for outdoor adventures, artistic endeavors, unique experiences, local history offerings, dining, or visits to breweries, wineries and distilleries, you’ll find it in Miami County.

Hike, Bike or Canoe Your Cares Away

Spending time outdoors is a great stress-reliever—and Miami County offers many outdoor activity options, from short hiking trails to daylong water and biking adventures.

Choose from a variety of walking and running paths including paved pathways and woodsy trails. Miles and miles of bicycle trails wind through the railways, river paths and Miami County communities, so you can plan a scenic ride or schedule stops at tourist attractions, restaurants and other places along the way. Water enthusiasts can enjoy canoeing and kayaking on the rivers that run through the county. You can bring your own watercraft or rent canoes and kayaks at liveries in Tipp City and West Milton. Want to play a round of golf? Several public golf courses are located throughout the area.

Plan Something Unique

If you’re looking for something different, here are a few unique offerings that will give you plenty to talk about when you return home.



Explore Miami County and discover some of the best places for candies and confections as well as craft breweries, wineries and distilleries. Peruse the listing of offerings and create your own self-guided tour.

Float Troy

Take part in the only public floating tent experience in Ohio. Floating tents are anchored on the Great Miami River in Troy—and guests can sleep on the river inside their own inflatable floating tent.

Take part in the only public floating tent experience in Ohio. Floating tents are anchored on the Great Miami River in Troy—and guests can sleep on the river inside their own inflatable floating tent. Barn Quilts

Enjoy a self-guided tour of Miami County’s scenic landscape and see hand-painted, folk-art renditions of traditional quilt squares on barns throughout the area.

Enjoy the Arts

Whether you want to look at art or make art, you can do it in Miami County. Many visitors enjoy scheduling an art class and making something to take home with them. Read more about art class offerings here. The summer also welcomes the return of the Sculptures on the Square in Troy. Sculptures exemplifying the theme “Wind and Water” will be displayed throughout the downtown area through September.

Explore Local History

Miami County’s rich and interesting history can be experienced at museums and other places throughout the county. Many towns have local history museums that offer insights into the communities. Others, like the Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum and WACO Air Museum and Learning Center, celebrate the area’s railroad and aviation history.

The Johnston Farm and Indian Agency, an Ohio Historical Society Site, offers a unique opportunity to explore several cultures in one setting. Visitors can see an early 1800s farm, take a canal boat ride on a segment of the Miami-Erie Canal, and learn about the Woodland Indians.

Choose Your Style of Restaurant

Dining is often a highlight of weekend getaways, and Miami County has everything from casual fair, artisan restaurants, fine dining and more. Many visitors often pair dining with some shopping. Miami County offers many unique shopping experiences, including one-of-a-kind shops and boutiques.

Find Comfortable and Convenient Hotels

No weekend getaway is complete without lodging. Miami County offers an array of hotel options, many conveniently located near attractions and activities. Choose from suites, luxury hotels, budget stays, and bed and breakfast accommodations. You’ll find the best in hospitality and service when you stay in Miami County.

Make Your Plans Today

Whether you want an action-packed weekend or a relaxing few days, Miami County is a great place for a weekend getaway this summer. While we’ve listed some activities in Miami County, there are many more things to do.

The post Make Plans For a Weekend Getaway in Miami County! appeared first on Home Grown Great.