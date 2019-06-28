Mann Mortgage Revamps Loan Originator (LO) Compensation Structure, Gains Cost-Efficiency and Flexibility with LBA Ware’s CompenSafe

MACON, Ga., June 28, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, provider of the leading automated incentive compensation and sales performance management platform for mortgage lenders, announced today that Mann Mortgage has successfully overhauled its incentive compensation plan structure and management with CompenSafe™.



After doubling in size over two years, Montana-based lender Mann Mortgage embarked on a companywide process-improvement effort that included revamping its compensation structure to scale with the company’s growth and evolving market conditions. In LBA Ware’s CompenSafe, Mann Mortgage found an automated incentive compensation and sales performance management platform flexible enough to accommodate an overhaul of its entire compensation structure and powerful enough to monitor and help optimize sales performance over time.

“Since margin compression hit the industry, the war for talent has become more aggressive, making it a challenge to manage the cost of LO compensation,” said Mann Mortgage CEO Jason Mann. “CompenSafe has enabled us to efficiently and compliantly reward LOs with attractive commissions while protecting our bottom-line profitability.”

Because CompenSafe integrates directly with Mann Mortgage’s loan origination system, Ellie Mae® Encompass®, the lender can access the detailed loan-to-branch-level reporting it needs to build cost-effective compensation plans that incent performance and attract talent. Moreover, CompenSafe’s flexibility has allowed Mann Mortgage to easily set up unique compensation plans without having to create manual workarounds that hinder accuracy and efficiency.

“CompenSafe is transforming the way lenders do business by translating lender data into actionable insights that inform better business decisions,” said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. “Our goal is to help lenders grow production and profitability with top-notch mortgage technology.”

A case study detailing Mann Mortgage’s implementation of CompenSafe is available for download.

About Mann Mortgage

Kalispell, Montana-based Mann Mortgage is a family-owned, independent lender that emphasizes community relationships, honesty and integrity. Since its founding in 1989, Mann Mortgage has been committed to hometown values, solid partnerships, streamlined processes and cutting-edge technologies. Mann Mortgage has retail branches in 17 states and is a licensed lender in 24 states. For more information about Mann Mortgage, visit https://mannmortgage.com/.

About LBA Ware

Founded in 2008, LBA Ware’s mission is to inspire opportunity by delivering solutions that are essential to the way mortgage companies operate. We are a trusted partner and play a key role in our clients’ success by enabling them to motivate, incentivize and better leverage the human potential within their organizations. Our applications automate traditionally manual business processes for which an existing software solution does not exist, empowering lenders to create an integrated software environment that maximizes their productivity and operational efficiency. For more information about LBA Ware and our software solutions, visit https://lbaware.com.

