TRAVERSE City, Mich., April 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With most industries being forced to halt business, video borescopes are required daily for several essential inspections. Sales of ViewTech Borescopes VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope continued strong during the month of March. ViewTech highlights the addition of two of their newest clients who added the VJ-3 video borescope to their inspection tool kit: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Hamill Manufacturing Company.


Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, one of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies is the world, required a video borescope that reached beyond 5 meters for a pipe inspection at their Los Angeles manufacturing facility. With ViewTech Borescopes demo program, one of Takeda’s Process Engineers was sent a VJ-3 6.0-millimeter x 8.0-meter video borescope to use on-site during a routine inspection. With the ability to trial the VJ-3, Takeda purchased their 6.0mm x 8.0-meter demo unit, along with a VJ-3 6.0mm x 3.0-meter to use during additional pharmaceutical manufacturing inspections.

Hamill Manufacturing, located in Trafford, Pennsylvania, required a video borescope to utilize during their pressure component and weld inspections. With the recent launch of ViewTech’s VJ-3 Dual Camera video borescope, which features both a forward and side-view camera module, Hamill Manufacturing took ownership knowing it would cut down inspection cost and time.

In addition to purchasing the VJ-3 Dual Camera 6.0-millimeter x 3.0-meter video borescope, Hamill Manufacturing will also rent a VJ-3 Ultraviolet (UV) 6.0-millimeter x 3.0-meter video borescope for titanium barrel dye penetrant inspections. Hamill Manufacturing, a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, has served defense, nuclear, aerospace and power generation industries for more than 65 years.

VJ-3 Video Borescope
The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.

About ViewTech Borescopes
ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

For more information on the VJ-3 Video Borescope: https://www.viewtech.com/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/qi8Yx7NVVcE

