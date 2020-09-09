LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — They say first impressions are everything, and Marina Del Rey orthodontist Dr. Mario Paz celebrates that mantra with his over 6,000th installation of braces.



PHOTO CAPTION: Orthodontist Dr. Mario Paz.

Throughout his extensive career, Dr. Paz has improved the smiles of over 6,000+ patients ranging in age from six to 86. “I never tire of the thrill when the braces come off, and the patient’s smile lights up the world,” he says. “We celebrate by making popcorn right then and there.”

Parents and adult patients are often surprised at the innovations that have been made in the field of orthodontics. Both metal and clear brackets are smaller and more comfortable to wear. According to the American Association of Orthodontists, by 2016 some 28 percent of patients treated with braces were over the age of 18.

“Getting the result right is both medical science, and an art. I’ve seen my share of what happens when the process is not medically supervised. Healthy alignment should be married to healthy jaw support. Both need each other to do the job well,” says Dr. Paz.

As an involved member of the community, Dr. Mario Orthodontics has donated orthodontic treatment cases to local school annual auctions for years. The treatment is valued at $5,000. “Fifty percent of our patients are students. We hear about their schools and sports programs so naturally we want to support them and keep them healthy,” says Registered Dental Assistant, Loretta Body, who has worked with Dr. Paz for over 21 years.

About Dr. Mario Paz Orthodontics

In 1990 Dr. Paz opened his Beverly Hills office and has been as known as a pioneer in Lingual braces technology, better known as “Invisible” braces. A past president of the American Lingual Orthodontic Association (ALOA), Dr. Paz taught Lingual braces at the UCLA Orthodontics School for two years and is a member of the European Society of Lingual Orthodontics, Sociedad Ibero-Americana de Ortodoncia Lingual and Founding Member of the World Society of Lingual Orthodontics, in addition to the American Association of Orthodontists, American Dental Association and the Western Los Angeles Dental Association. Dr. Mario Paz Orthodontics is now located exclusively in Marina Del Rey.

*Caption: Dr. Mario Paz taught lingual braces, otherwise known as “invisible braces” at the UCLA Orthodontics School; he now celebrates having installed over 6,000 sets of all types of braces.

