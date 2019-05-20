Marten den Haring Joins Lirio as Chief Product Officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — This week, Marten J. den Haring, Ph.D., MSc, joins the Lirio team as Chief Product Officer with over 20 years of experience growing major software companies in the US and Canada. Den Haring recently held executive positions at Element AI and Digital Reasoning, two highly respected AI companies.



“Marten has excelled in AI, product development, behavioral analysis, and big data activation successfully across two decades,” says Mike West, CEO of Lirio. “We couldn’t have built a better fit for our CPO.”

Den Haring is a visionary product executive, strong strategic thinker, marketer, change agent, and team builder. Before joining Lirio, he was SVP of Platform at Montreal-based Element AI, which delivers AI solutions that augment human decisions to make businesses safer, stronger, and more agile. He was responsible for productizing world-class deep learning research and core technologies across multiple industry product lines.

Prior to that, Den Haring was Chief Product Officer at Digital Reasoning, a privately held leader in AI software, developing solutions for healthcare providers, financial services organizations, and government agencies. He oversaw product management, marketing, strategic alliances, and customer success. During his tenure, Digital Reasoning was voted Top 10 Most Innovative AI Companies in 2018 by Fast Company, listed among the Top 15 ML companies in 2018 by Datamation, awarded WatersTechnology Best Sell-Side AI Provider 2018, and named to Forbes FinTech 50 2018.

“At Lirio, we are narrowing our focus on bringing our product to market,” says West. “With the reputation he has already built in the AI industry, we expect Marten to be instrumental to our success.”

Den Haring has also held leadership roles at Nstein Technologies, OpenText, and Oracle. He earned his Master of Science from University of Gothenburg in Sweden and his Ph.D. from Roskilde University in Denmark. A Ph.D. Researcher at IMIT (Institute for Management of Innovation and Technology), his interdisciplinary research team was tasked with measuring the correlation between human behavior and outcome quality in the service sector (health, retail, banking, media, etc.), resulting in several published and cited articles in reputable industry journals.

“It is a privilege to join the Lirio team. They are poised to revolutionize the field of AI personalization for customer engagement,” says Den Haring. “In order for people and businesses to be better served by AI applications, machines must boost their EQ. Lirio teaches machines emotional intelligence. By combining cutting-edge ML techniques with behavioral science principles, Lirio can effectively model human decision processes and communication strategies. The applications of this technology are boundless.”

As Chief Product Officer at Lirio, Den Haring will be returning to Nashville, Tenn., where he previously spent five years with his family as CPO of Digital Reasoning.

About Lirio:

Lirio applies the psychology of human behavior and the power of advanced machine learning to help healthcare and energy enterprises drive individuals toward positive behavior change at scale. Lirio delivers mass personalization by harnessing behavioral intelligence to surface the right message to the right person to drive the right action at the right time. To learn more about how Lirio helps close the engagement gap, drive action, and change consumer behavior, visit https://lirio.co/.

Follow Lirio on Facebook: https://www.Facebook.com/lirio.llc, LinkedIn: https://www.LinkedIn.com/company/lirio, and Twitter: @Lirio_LLC.

