Matic CEO Aaron Schiff Named 2018 HousingWire Rising Star

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., June 6, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Matic, a digital insurance agency whose technology enables borrowers to purchase homeowner’s insurance during the mortgage transaction, announced today that company co-founder and CEO Aaron Schiff has been recognized as a HousingWire Rising Star.



Now in its fifth year, the HousingWire Rising Stars program honors mortgage industry leaders and innovators under the age of 40. Schiff was profiled in the June 2018 issue of HousingWire magazine alongside other young mortgage and housing luminaries recognized by the publication.

“This year’s Rising Stars list represents the only independent award for young professionals in the mortgage space,” said Jacob Gaffney, editor-in-chief of HousingWire. “It’s a comprehensive snapshot of who’s who in our business and the most impressive list to date.”

Schiff was recognized for his role in launching Matic and for steering the young company to become the leader in mortgage and servicer distribution of homeowner’s insurance. By pulling borrower and property data directly from lender and servicer systems, Matic automatically runs the purchaser’s coverage needs against available policies, delivering homeowners a competitive quote within minutes.

“The Matic vision is to make purchasing homeowner’s insurance easy, which in turn helps lenders close loans faster and reduce origination costs,” said Schiff. “I’m grateful to work with a talented team that shares my commitment to revolutionizing this important component of the digital mortgage process.”

For a full list of winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/43468-housingwires-class-of-2018-rising-stars.

About Matic:

Matic is a technology-driven insurance agency focused on helping lenders and loan officers better integrate homeowner’s insurance into the lending process. By using loan application information and first-of-its-kind technology, Matic provides homebuyers multiple policy options within seconds, helping loan officers close their loans faster. Matic delivers the most trusted, affordable insurance policies available thanks to its partnerships with a diverse network of insurance carriers. Today’s borrowers expect a digital home-buying experience, and Matic gives them the digital insurance experience to match.

For more information, visit http://matic.com or follow Matic on LinkedIn.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the nation’s most influential source of news and information for U.S. mortgage markets, boasting a readership that spans lending, servicing, investments and real estate market participants as well as financial market professionals. Winner of numerous awards, including a 2012 Eddie Award for national editorial excellence in the B-to-B Banking/Business/Finance, HousingWire has been recognized for excellence in journalism by the Society of Business Editors and Writers, the American Society of Business Press Editors, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, and Trade Association Business Publications International.

Learn more at http://www.housingwire.com.

