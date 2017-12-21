Matic COO Named One of National Mortgage Professional Magazine’s 40 Most Influential Mortgage Professionals Under 40

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Dec. 21, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Matic, a digital insurance agency whose technology enables borrowers to purchase homeowner’s insurance during the mortgage transaction, announced today that company co-founder and COO Benjamin Madick has been named one of National Mortgage Professional magazine’s “40 most influential mortgage professionals under 40.”



According to the publication, this honor goes to top mortgage professionals under the age of 40 who exemplify professionalism, innovation and top production in today’s housing market. Based on merit and peer voting, the list recognizes those who have persevered in a time of regulatory uncertainty. Now in its eighth year, this list will appear in the magazine’s December issue.

“It is gratifying and humbling to be recognized by my peers in the mortgage industry,” Madick said. “As a digital insurance agency whose roots are in mortgage banking, Matic strives to deliver real value not just for borrowers, but also for lenders and the loan officers that drive their success.”

“Benjamin Madick and his team at Matic help lenders take the stress out of the entire home-buying process, right down to homeowner’s insurance,” said National Mortgage Professional Editor-in-Chief Eric C. Peck. “Being honored as one of the 40 most influential mortgage professionals under 40 is a fitting recognition by his peers for his work in today’s marketplace, and a testament to the work of Ben and the Matic crew in helping realize the American Dream of homeownership.”

This is not the first time Madick has been identified as a mortgage industry leader. Most recently, he was named a 2017 HousingWire Vanguard winner for guiding Matic’s impressive growth over the last year.

Matic is a technology-driven insurance agency focused on helping lenders and loan officers better integrate homeowner’s insurance into the lending process. By using loan application information and first-of-its-kind technology, Matic provides homebuyers multiple policy options within seconds, helping loan officers close their loans faster. Matic delivers the most trusted, affordable insurance policies available thanks to its partnerships with a diverse network of insurance carriers. Today’s borrowers expect a digital home-buying experience, and Matic gives them the digital insurance experience to match. For more information, visit http://matic.com or follow Matic on LinkedIn.

National Mortgage Professional Magazine has become “The Source for Top Originators” that connects the mortgage professional community under various media formats. It’s committed to ensuring that today’s industry is equipped with the most comprehensive understanding of mortgage news available.

