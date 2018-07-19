Maxwell Announces New Partnership with HomeServices Lending

DENVER, Colo., July 19, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Digital mortgage software provider, Maxwell, today announced a new partnership with HomeServices Lending of Des Moines, Iowa.



HomeServices Lending, LLC — a subsidiary of HomeServices of America™, a Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate — selected Maxwell as their technology partner to streamline the mortgage lending process and provide a relationship-driven digital mortgage experience for the hundreds of loan officers, thousands of real estate agents, and tens of thousands of homebuyers who are served by HomeServices of America every year.

“We started by looking for an online application tool with secure document upload capabilities. What we uncovered was a partner that has a much larger vision to transform mortgage lending. Now that we’re working with Maxwell, we’re excited to bring attention to how HomeServices intends to differentiate ourselves in the marketplace,” said HomeServices Lending president and CEO, Maureen Sammon.

With this strategic partnership, HomeServices Lending reaffirmed their commitment to meet the evolving needs of homebuyers, needs that have mortgage lenders across the country scrambling to adapt to the demand for a more efficient, relationship-driven digital process.

“Our teams are doing a better job of meeting clients’ needs with Maxwell. Consumers require more help from us than ever before and that relationship goes beyond being a mere transaction,” said Harris Laskey, vice president of national sales at HomeServices Lending. “Maxwell’s solution naturally complements HomeServices’ offerings by powering our front-line loan officers and their teams to deliver a fast and delightful experience that outshines the competition.”

Maxwell empowers mortgage lenders across the nation with a modern digital workspace that digitizes and automates the home-buying experience, integrating with thousands of financial institutions and leading mortgage technology providers to streamline the lending process and offer a hassle-free experience for every homebuyer on any device.

“We are beyond pleased to partner with the outstanding team at HomeServices,” said John Paasonen, CEO and Co-Founder of Maxwell. “We built Maxwell on the premise that technology should empower humans, not replace them — a mantra that HomeServices not only believes in, but uses to guide their own business. In every relationship, we go beyond the typical vendor-client relationship to establish partnerships with mortgage lenders, like HomeServices Lending, who share our dedication to working together to craft an experience that’s truly exceptional.”

Recently named a winner of HW’s Tech 100 for the second straight year, on the heels of receiving Progress in Lending’s Innovation Award, Maxwell leverages proprietary algorithms built on its network of data aggregated across loans to enable lenders to move efficiently by accelerating the mortgage lending process from application to underwriting. Today, hundreds of lenders across the United States use Maxwell to close loans more than 45 percent faster than the national average.

About Maxwell:

Maxwell empowers mortgage lenders to be more connected, productive and successful by intelligently automating their workflow with homebuyers and real estate agents. The platform is used by hundreds of mortgage lenders, banks and credit unions nationwide to serve their customers. Founded in 2015, Maxwell is a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association and is proud to be built in Denver, Colorado.

About HomeServices Lending:

HomeServices Lending, LLC is a subsidiary of HomeServices of America®, a Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate.

Connect with Maxwell:

– https://himaxwell.com/

– https://www.facebook.com/maxwellHQ

– https://twitter.com/ilovemaxwell

* Image link for media: Send2Press.com/300dip/18-0819s2p-maxwell-300dpi.jpg

* Image caption: Maxwell partnership with HomeServices Lending enables top lender to make their mortgages more delightful.

News Source: Maxwell Financial

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/maxwell-announces-new-partnership-with-homeservices-lending/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.