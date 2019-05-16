MCT Officially Launches Trade Auction Manager to Enable Electronic TBA MBS Trading

SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 16, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT), a leading mortgage hedge advisory and secondary marketing software firm, announced that it has officially launched Trade Auction Manager™ (TAM) to enable more efficient bidding of TBA mortgage-backed securities used by lenders to hedge their open mortgage pipelines. The browser-based software module is accessible via MCTlive!, the company’s award-winning comprehensive capital markets platform.



TAM completely digitizes a formerly manual communication process to confirm time-sensitive TBA trades that were once largely phone-based. TBA trading, particularly with regional broker-dealers, is the last remaining secondary marketing function that relies on telephone communications, which TAM now successfully automates.

MCT developed TAM in collaboration with multiple lender clients and broker-dealers who participated in the testing and successful soft launch in early 2019. With the introduction of TAM, the mortgage industry now has a powerful TBA trading platform that allows broker-dealers to compete for a higher volume of trade requests, while lenders gain thanks to expansion and automation of the competitive bidding process.

“TAM is a seismic shift for the mid-sized lender – increasing execution, liquidity, and transparency, while connecting them digitally with their regional dealers for the first time,” said Phil Rasori, COO at MCT. “The initial experience is showing that TAM will deliver a significant enhancement in execution for MCT clients.”

Additional benefits of TAM include greater accuracy, increased speed, and a reduction of data entry errors. When using TAM all transactions are automatically recorded, creating heightened reliability and trackability of trades. TAM leverages a single database of record, which centralizes critical data and simplifies trade reconciliations. TAM integrates seamlessly with MCT’s hedging and loan sale platforms or it can be utilized independently as a standalone solution.

The launch of TAM follows in the footsteps of MCT’s wildly successful rollout of its award-wining Bid Auction Manager (BAM) whole loan trading platform, which encrypts and automates the bid tape process for lenders and investors to achieve best execution on loan sales.

MCT clients have been leveraging TAM to transact with a wide array of broker-dealers since the initial rollout earlier this year. Learn more about TAM’s features, participating parties, and the Fannie Mae TBA Trade Desk connectivity by joining MCT’s industry webinar on TAM to be held June 6, 2019.

About MCT:

Founded in 2001, Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) has grown from a boutique mortgage pipeline hedging firm into the industry’s leading provider of fully-integrated capital markets services and technology. MCT offers an array of best-in-class services and software covering mortgage pipeline hedging, best execution loan sales, outsourced lock desk solutions, MSR portfolio valuations, business intelligence analytics, mark to market services, and an award-winning comprehensive capital markets software platform called MCTlive! MCT supports independent mortgage bankers, depositories, credit unions, warehouse lenders, and correspondent investors of all sizes.

Headquartered in San Diego, MCT also has California offices in Healdsburg and Los Angeles, as well as sites in Dallas and Philadelphia. MCT is well known for its team of capital markets experts and senior traders who continue to provide the boutique-style, hands-on engagement clients value. For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.

Media Contact:

Joe Bowerbank

Profundity Communications, Inc.

949-378-9685

jbowerbank@profunditymarketing.com

News Source: Mortgage Capital Trading Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/mct-officially-launches-trade-auction-manager-to-enable-electronic-tba-mbs-trading/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.