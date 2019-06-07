‘Melania: The Cyberwoman’ – The First Sketch Show inspired by the First Lady

NEW YORK, N.Y., June 7, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Dominican born actress Liz Thomas, is the first woman to write and star in a Sketch Show inspired by the First Lady Melania Trump. The Show is called “Melania: The Cyberwoman.”



It tells the story of Melania Knauss, who after suffering a car accident at 15 years old, was taken by The Russian Government and given a new brain. Today she’s suffering malfunctions that can jeopardize her mission. What could go wrong?

The Show is directed by Kim Parker. Other cast members are Seneca Lawrence and Zack Gafin.

The performance will be Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 8 p.m. at The Pit Striker, located at 123 East 24th St. New York, NY 10010.

For more information you can follow the Instagram account https://www.instagram.com/melaniathecyberwoman/

For tickets, visit: https://thepit-nyc.com/events/melania-the-cyberwoman/

Learn more about Liz Thomas at:

Website: http://lizthomasactress.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lizthomasactress/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/lizthomasc

*PHOTO link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0607s2p-liz-thomas-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: Actress Liz Thomas as ‘Melania: The Cyberwoman.’

/ Text follows in Spanish /

La actriz dominicana Liz Thomas, oriunda de la Ciudad de Sabaneta, Santiago Rodriguez, será la primera persona en interpretar en un “Sketch Show” o Obra de Comedia a la Primera Dama de los Estados Unidos Melania Trump. El Show llamado Melania: La Cyberwoman, trata sobre la historia de Melania Knauss, quien a sus 15 años sufre un terrible accidente de auto, donde debido a su gravedad el Gobierno Ruso decide tomarla y transplantarle un cerebro nuevo. Hoy en día su cerebro no está funcionando adecuadamente y no se sabe que va a pasar con su misión.

Aparte de interpretar a la Primera Dama, Liz ha sido la escritora y productora de este show. Este será dirigido por Kim Parker y también contará con las actuaciones de Seneca Lawrence y Zack Gafin. El show se presentará este domingo 30 de Junio a las 8:00 PM en el Teatro The Pit Striker, localizado en el 123 East 24th St. New York, NY 10010. Para mayor información pueden seguir el instagram del show @melaniathecyberwoman

Para tickets: https://thepit-nyc.com/events/melania-the-cyberwoman/

