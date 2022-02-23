Construction of the Miami County Courthouse began in 1885 and was completed in 1888. Joesph Yost of Columbus, Ohio was the architect who designed this building. Statues placed at the top of the Courthouse represent what was most important to Miami County in 1888.

The statue of Lady Justice at the top of the Miami County Courthouse dome carries the sword of truth and scales of justice…always balanced.

At the front of the courthouse are the statues that represent classical Greek and Latin education. The center lady is raising the books of knowledge over her head and the man carrying the lion in his hand is a symbol of Greek education. Agriculture faces west and carries a scythe and a bundle of wheat. Transportation looks east and carries a small locomotive. Industry to the north holds a wrench and is standing by a lathe.

In October of 2020 after a 3.6 million renovation, Miami County dedicated a new plaza that reflects the historic 1800’s courthouse. New features of the plaza include additional lighting and night lighting to show off the courthouse’s architecture, plaques about the courthouse statues, and increased seating for the community.

The block columns in the fountain on Courthouse Plaza are columns from the old 1854 jail. The old jail was located at the corner of West Main and Plum Street.

The Miami County Courthouse is one of the most outstanding examples of courthouse architecture in the Midwest. The Courthouse is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Contact the Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau at 937-339-1044 to learn how to schedule a tour of the Miami County Courthouse. For other things to see and do in Miami County, peruse our website for more information on attractions, dining, shopping, and places to stay in the area.

