The Miami County Fair returns this year, August 9 through August 15, to the Miami County Fairgrounds, located at 650 N. County Road 25-A in Troy. Celebrating Miami County’s rich agricultural heritage, the Miami County Fair consists of a week of competitions, food, entertainment, harness racing, art exhibits, midway rides, and more. Cows, goats, chickens, rabbits, horses, pigs, and sheep are all on display and waiting for that first blue ribbon or to be labeled the grand champion at the auction. And there’s no doubt that a kid's favorite fair spot is the Midway, with thrill rides, games of chance, and great fair food.

Directions and Parking

The Main Gate is located north of the Animal Shelter of County Road 25-A. All Fair patrons and North End exhibitors are encouraged to use this entrance. The Alternate South Gate is accessed from Harrison Street and is for use by holders of reserved parking permits, persons needing handicapped parking, and South End exhibitors. Some limited general parking is available in the South Lot on a first come first served basis. All livestock trailers and trucks are to be parked at the South End of the Fairgrounds behind the horse barns or west of Horse Arena near west fence. There are several restricted and handicapped parking areas on the fairgrounds. Handicapped parking is available inside the gate at the south entrance and at the north end of the racetrack and north of the livestock buildings.

To get to the Fairgrounds:

· Take I-75 to Exit 78 and travel south for 3 miles on County Road 25-A. The Fairgrounds will be on the right.

· From Troy, take County Road 25-A (Elm Street) north out of Troy.

Carnival Rides and Wristbands

Carnival rides, presented by Jessop Amusements, will adorn the fairgrounds for the length of the fair. Hours and more information:

· Friday: The Carnival opens at 5 p.m.

· Wristbands $25 per person, 6 to 10 p.m.

· Saturday: Carnival opens at 1 p.m., Wristbands $25 per person, 1 to 5 p.m. OR 6 to 10 p.m.

· Sunday: Carnival opens at 1 p.m., Wristbands $25 per person, 1 to 5 p.m. OR 6 to 10 p.m.

· Monday: (Kids Day) Carnival opens at 1 p.m., Wristbands $15 per person 1 to 5 p.m.

· Monday Evening: Wristbands $25 per person 6 to 10 p.m.

· Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday Carnival opens at 5 p.m.,

· Wristbands $25 per person 6 to 10 p.m.

· All Wristbands and Ride Credit Cards have a one-time activation charge of $2

Purchase RIDE CREDITS and Wristbands at the Kiosk located near the Ferris Wheel.

50 CENTS Each, 40 for $20, 100 for $45, 200 for $80

Rides Require seven or More Credits per Ride

Advance Sale nightly Wristbands are Available at jessopamuse.com/tickets. Discounted for $20 per person including the activation fee. Good for any Wristband Session.

Please Note: Children under 36" may not purchase a wristband unless an accompanying adult purchases a wristband also. Rides will be limited for children under 36" to rides that adults can ride with their children. Please measure your child and check all height requirements before purchasing a wristband. All riders must obey all rules set forth by Jessop Amusements for the safety of all involved. Have a great time!

Entertainment Schedule

Friday, August 9

Open Jackpot Breeding Gilt Show

KOI Drag Racing (7 p.m.)

Saturday, August 10

Dad Horse Showmanship (Rules: Dads must use their kid's horse, keep horse safety in mind, know the pattern, dress in a Hawaiian shirt, and have fun)

7th Annual 4-H Alumni and Camp Reunion (6:00-9:00 p.m.) 4-H Youth building near the north end of the fairgrounds during the fair.

Tractor Pulls (6 p.m.)

Sunday, August 11

Sunday Worship and Gospel Fest

9:30 a.m. Community Worship Service hosted by Cove Spring Church

1:00 p.m. - Cove Spring Church

2:15 p.m. - The Sojourner Quartet

3:30 p.m. - Jeremy Liles

4:45 p.m. - The Hamiltons

Veterans and First Responders Ceremony

11:00 a.m. - Lunch to be served

12:00 p.m. - Ceremony

1:00 - 4:00 p.m. - Veteran Community Resource Fair Under the Grandstand

Free Admission into the Fair for Veterans, First Responders, and Spouses with Proper ID

Weiner Dog and Corgi Races (4 p.m.)

Livestock Scramble (7 p.m.)

Monday, August 12

Kid’s Day (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Wednesday, August 14

Senior Day Brunch (8:30-10 a.m.) In the Livestock Barn Kids Area. Meet One-on-One with Local Officials and Area Businesses to ask questions and learn more about a variety of things happening in the area.

Smash It Demolition Derby (7 p.m.)

Thursday, August 15

Extreme Motorsports – Night of Thrills (7 p.m.) Monster Trucks, SXS Racing, Monster Truck-Rides, Freestyle Motocross, and more!

Monster Truck Show (7 p.m.)

5:00 p.m. - Pit Party